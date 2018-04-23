Home»Sport»Soccer

A romp for Lansdowne as Con surrender crown easily

Monday, April 23, 2018
Barry Coughlan

Cork Constitution 12 Lansdowne 32: Cork Constitution relinquished their Bateman Cup title in tame fashion at Temple Hill on Saturday when Lansdowne produced a stunning second-half display of poise and power to take the spoils for the first time in the modern era.

Foster Horan and Robert Jermyn of Cork Constitution. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

After a competitive first half, Mike Ruddock’s charges pulled away to secure an easier victory than expected; they grabbed three tries in the third quarter, the last an interception as Con threw everything at them in a bid to save the game, effectively ended this as a contest and secured Lansdowne their first Bateman Cup since 1931.

After five years in control of this tournament, last year’s double All-Ireland champions are now left to seek redemption with an Ulster Bank League semi-final outing away to Terenure and the possibility of meeting Lansdowne, who play Garryowen in the penultimate stage, again in the final.

Constitution head coach Brian Hickey admitted the better side won but bemoaned the concession of a 59th minute breakaway try to Mark O’Keeffe, which he believed was the final breaking point.

“It was a heavier defeat than we deserved and the disappointing thing is the concession of two tries from 70 yards and two more as a result of turning over possession easily. However, when you look at their points total in the league this season, it’s not a huge shock that they have this ability to score.

"I suppose we knew what we faced; they have been scoring tries for fun this year. I was actually quite pleased with aspects of our game, particularly in the first half, but we got sloppy after that.”

The contest, as predicted, was fierce in the opening half, with Con dominating the first and Lansdowne the second quarters.

Each of the teams scored a try but Lansdowne edged ahead courtesy of a 37th-minute penalty from ex-Constitution star Scott Deasy, who brought his scoring tally for the season to an admirable 200 points with that successful kick.

That followed on a chip and chase try from his half-back partner Alan Bennie after 28 minutes, all in response to Con who were rewarded for their first quarter dominance with a 19th-minute opening score from Liam O’Connell, the architects of which were Alex McHenry and Brian Hayes.

McHenry continued to have inspirational moments after the break but the scoring fell mainly to the visitors who forged into an 18-5 lead with tries from Josh O’Rourke and Adam Leavy and then on to an unassailable advantage when O’Keeffe’s try was converted by Deasy for a 25-5 lead.

Substitute Darren O’Shea responded with one for Con that Quinlan converted, but the highly impressive Eamonn Mills with a fine try and Deasy with the conversion rounded off a memorable afternoon for Lansdowne.

Deasy, composed throughout, was man of the match, but was happy to pass on credit to others, not least the pack for their ability to cope with dogged Constitution and to full-back Mills.

“We sensed it would be difficult, that Con would come out aggressively from the start and it was a question of coming to grips with that.

“We won the collisions against Con for a change and that was crucially important.” He also had words of praise for fellow Corkman Mills, who played important roles in the second and third tries before going on to score one himself at the end. “Super player, just so comfortable on the ball. Great display, he just does the right things at the right times.”

CORK CONSTITUTION:

S Daly; L O’Connell, A McHenry, N Kenneally (capt), R Jermyn; T Quinlan, G Hurley; G Duffy, V O’Brien, G Sweeney; B Hayes, C Kindregan; J McSwiney, R O’Neill, L Cahill.

Replacements:

D O’Shea, E Mintern, JJ O’Neill, J Higgins.

LANSDOWNE:

E Mills; F Horan, H Brennan, M O’Keeffe, A Leavy; S Deasy (captain), A Bennie; M Mulhall, T Moran, G McGrath; J O’Rourke, J Dwan; J O’Sullivan, A Conneely, W Earle.

Replacements used:

A Boland, J Rael, B Fitzpatrick, G Molloy, C McMickan, I Fitzpatrick, A Boland.

Referee:

G Clancy (IRFU)



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkBateman CupCork ConstitutionLansdowne

Related Articles

Movie to have its first showing

Crisis meeting of Men’s Sheds

International film festival returns to ‘fishing village with no cinema’

Council urged to demolish houses posing ‘serious risk’

More in this Section

O’Mahony says Munster were wary of early onslaught but couldn’t stop it

PETER JACKSON: Ageless Nacewa has Ronaldo and Messi in his sights

Van Graan has no regrets over Zebo call

Labit knows powerplay cameo won’t be enough against Leinster


Breaking Stories

Michael Owen hits back at critics: 'I'm not interested in 500 numpties on Twitter'

Tipp worry over John McGrath's football hamstring injury

Mayo end Cork dreams; Dublin see off Galway

Manchester City celebrate Premier League title success with crushing victory over Swansea

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »