This was the day Ireland’s oldest international fixture, one which was first played in 1875, finally ended in triumph, writes Paul Rouse.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
From schoolboys to ruthless killers: Rehabilitating the abducted lost boys
Breaking Stories
Danny Welbeck nets brace as Arsenal see off AC Milan to book quarter-final spot
Peter Wright sports Bullseye logo on his head in heartwarming tribute to Jim Bowen
Even Arsenal’s fans didn’t think they deserved a penalty against AC Milan
Rampant Mullins and Elliott leading the way for Ireland at Cheltenham
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job