Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: A landmark day for Irish rugby —beating England for the first time

Friday, March 16, 2018
By Paul Rouse

This was the day Ireland’s oldest international fixture, one which was first played in 1875, finally ended in triumph, writes Paul Rouse.

Pic: Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportRugbyIrelandSix NationsEngland
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

From schoolboys to ruthless killers: Rehabilitating the abducted lost boys


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Danny Welbeck nets brace as Arsenal see off AC Milan to book quarter-final spot

Peter Wright sports Bullseye logo on his head in heartwarming tribute to Jim Bowen

Even Arsenal’s fans didn’t think they deserved a penalty against AC Milan

Rampant Mullins and Elliott leading the way for Ireland at Cheltenham

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

    • 10
    • 11
    • 15
    • 16
    • 22
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »