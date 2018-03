On the day Dublin played Waterford in the relegation final in Walsh Park in 2014, we still had four minutes before we had to leave the dressing room when I walked out the door. “I’ve enough said,” I told the players. “I’m going.” I high-tailed, banged the door and was gone.

