Neil Ewing: Ignore the shortcomings and glory in a powerhouse final

All-Ireland Final week. 80,000 people set to be packed into a sold-out Croke Park. A scramble for tickets beyond the competing counties. Flags and bunting making a first appearance in each county for the first time in too long. Children looking up to new idols. A short motorway trip for both sets of supporters.

A Saturday afternoon throw-in which will facilitate a festival atmosphere on the streets and in the stands. The opportunity for older heads to make a night of it. The opportunity for families to get home in time for the kids to have half an hour before dark recreating winning scores in their back garden. Followed by a night of these kids dreaming of themselves bringing Croke Park to its feet in decades to come.

Two historic football powerhouses ready to reassume their place at the top table. Green and Gold, Black and Red melding and swaying to a raucous deafening visual cacophony of colour. Excellent footballers ready to have their time on centre stage. A game overflowing with intrigue. All-Ireland Final week, hard bate!

A game for the ages awaits us. The two counties provide a web of intrigue. Commonalities and complete contrasts abound.

Styles make fights. Down, electric. Height, short for an inter-county team. Pace, quick enough for a sprint relay team. Their semi-final win was played in thunderstorm. Their movement mirrored the lightning on show. High voltage, sharp angles, ready to jolt into any space vacated by their sparky teammates.

Meath, hardy. Their robust middle triangle of Padraic Harnan, Jack Flynn and Conor Gray bullied Antrim’s runners into turnovers in the third quarter of the semi-final. Beyond them, Donal Keogan is jealously waiting to assert himself in defence or on forceful forays forward.

All-Ireland finals are adorned by awe-inspiring displays from stars of the game. Ceilum Doherty and Conor Gray are two players everybody in the country needs to see play as much as possible. Down have a lot of moving parts, intricate instruments moving in symphony. This symphony needs masterful direction. Doherty conducts the Down orchestra with effortless expertise. After the hulking Gray dominated midfield v Antrim and kicked a score, a Meath man told me he was Under-20 this year, I am still in disbelief. He is a physical specimen that every county in the country can only dream of rolling off their production line. Skills defying his physicality, physicality defying his short time on earth. Savour the early steps of a possible great and, please, someone find out what spuds he has been eating the last 20 years so we can get a few feeds.

Cheeky forwards. GAA inside forwards were and are definitely the hardest crew in the classroom for teachers to deal with during their youth. Our best forwards are at their best when there is cheekiness in their play. It comes in many forms, all complimentary. Watch Jordan Morris look to clip over spinners with the outside of his left. Watch Liam Kerr evade challenges with an effortlessness similar to chicken nugget fuelled Usain Bolt looking back at his competitors as he cruised across 100m finish lines.

The gaffers. Conor Laverty was a menacing presence in the Down forward line for many years. He played a key role in the Kilcoo forward line which conquered Ireland. He has managed the county U20s to provincial success. His day job is developing the vibrant GAA scene in Trinity College. Laverty’s inimitable passion has the players ready to go beyond the limits of their previous expectations.

Colm O’Rourke was a menacing presence in the Meath forward line for many years. He played a key role in the Meath forward line which conquered Ireland. His day job was developing students and footballers in St. Pats, Navan. O’Rourke’s admirable Meath exceptionalism is needed to raise the expectations of the county's current and future players. Maybe more important in such a large and traditional county is to raise the ambitions and expectations of its administrators.

Both managers' time in educational environments will have given them a deep understanding of how to get the best from divergent personalities, an understanding of the importance of a person-first approach. Listen to the regularly outstanding “The GAA Social” podcast by Thomas Niblock where he chats with Barry O’Hagan. O’Hagan’s Clonduff and Laverty’s Kilcoo have a keen rivalry. The Clonduff man gives a great insight into the empathetic and caring support his inter-county manager offered in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

James McEntee is a quality forward. He is also a quality medic. The basic, year-round, collective hours of preparation required for any county to be relevant today do not overlap well with the working life of doctors. Is this more a reflection on the crazy sporting demands or the crazy rostering demands of the HSE? Regardless, O’Rourke hasn’t jettisoned McEntee. He allowed him time away to train on his own schedule. James McEntee has rewarded this trust with an impactful Tailteann Cup campaign to date.

Common Sense. Not so common goes the cliché. A GAA adaption would be that common sense is stubbornly ignored in a mindless effort to be seen as outdoing rivals in a pursuit of pseudo-professionalism. Down have allowed their players lacking game time and game exposure to play for their clubs. It is a sad reflection on the GAA that the last sentence is in any way notable, it is scary that it is in fact widely discussed and remarked upon. Meath ran a winter divisional competition to ensure players from junior and intermediate clubs would have the same opportunity as senior club players to show their potential as inter-county footballers. Not unique, but again not so common.

Backroom teams are front and centre in 2020’s GAA discourse. Quite a few counties even have former inter-county managers assisting the current bainisteoir. The front of the buses on Saturday will be stacked with notable backroomers. Mickey Donnelly often faces the press for Down, well-prepped after spells with Tyrone and Derry underage sides. Marty Clarke and Stephen Bray were forwards their counties built teams around. Meath’s goalkeeping coach Shane Supple played under Roy Keane at Ipswich. Paul Garrigan plotted a gameplan that brought the Meath ladies from the mid-tier to double All-Ireland champions.

The real craic then starts, herbalist Sean Boylan mixed a few footballing super potions while managing Meath to Sam in 87, 88, 96 and 99. He is now back to assist his former corner forward. That said, if Meath are defeated their supporters can justifiably apportion some blame to the legendary Boylan. In 2021 he spent the season in the backroom team of Down U20 Manager, Conor Laverty. Down’s development helped considerably by the Meath great. Down like to have managerial greats doing important unseen work in the shadows. Rumours are plentiful on how much time Donegal maestro Jim McGuinness spends in Down around the same time as the Down senior football team train.

The AFL. The oval ball beloved down under has had a significant impact on both counties. Down will rue the absence of the injured Caloan Mooney who spent time with Collingwood prior to returning and captaining his county. Marty Clarke’s playing days are behind him but his coaching is heavily influenced by two stints in professional footy.

For Meath, Conor Nash has helped Simonstown to a county title but his working year is spent in midfield for Hawthorn. Cian McBride from St Ultans is a key defender for Essendon. In a county renowned for their imposing footballers what an impact Nash and McBride might have in Green and Gold Compromise Rules. The GAA/AFL hybrid produced some exciting fare. The compromise between GAA and AFL worked for the most part. The compromise of including boxing, wrestling and cheap shots was three variables too many and ultimately played a big part in ending the series.

Colm O’Rourke had a stint managing the Irish team as did his current sidekick Sean Boylan. Peter McGrath led Down to Sam and managed the Irish team in 2004 and 2005. Trevor Giles and Benny Coulter were icons nationally and transferred their iconic talents to the international stage.

1991. Meath took four games to get over Dublin en route to an All-Ireland final defeat to Down. A fourth All-Ireland for the Mournemen and the start of four consecutive winters in Ulster for Sam Maguire.

2010. 13 long seasons since either side had a notable victory at Croke Park. Meath enjoyed a well-discussed, Leinster Final win over Louth. Down knocked out holders Kerry then dramatically edged out Kildare before letting a half-time lead slip in the closing stages versus a seasoned Cork team overdue an All-Ireland.

When both counties left Dublin 3 and packed away their boots that autumn would they ever have believed they would wait 13 years for another momentous day in HQ? Saturday will be momentous, for one of Down or Meath.

Club success v club poverty. Kilcoo transformed themselves into an indomitable force in Down. Remarkable for a tiny club. To then go on and win a club All-Ireland from such a small player pool is an example of what can be done when passion meets strategy. Meath has some huge clubs, commuter towns with big populations and top-class facilities. Meath club sides' fortunes in Leinster make for grim reading. Goliath can only look enviously at David on the club front.

How did Meath and Down end up here? Just about. An extra white flag for Down v Fermanagh would have seen them promoted and avoid the Tailteann Cup if Cork had also avoided defeat to Clare in the Munster Championship. A final-round league win v Kildare could have seen Meath take the Lillies' place in Sam Maguire and maybe even better their one-point preliminary QF defeat to Monaghan. Butterflies flapping wings in Ederney, Ennis and Newbridge.

Family matters. Five Branigan brothers helped Kilcoo to Croke Park glory in 2022. Eugene Branigan is the only one of the brothers set to feature for Down on Saturday. His involvement would have seemed unlikely just 14 months ago when he told reporters he had “honestly no ambition to play for Down”.

Context is important. The context of Conor Laverty as Down leader is key. Daragh Lenihan’s outstanding season at centre half for Middleborough saw him rewarded with international action by Stephen Kenny, his brother Donal Lenihan will be an important impact change for Meath on Saturday. The Lenihans will aim to emulate the cross-code brother and sister excellence of the Fahys from Galway. Richie and Gary winning Celtic Crosses and Niamh a mainstay of the women’s national team currently in the final stages of World Cup prep in Oz, long after she won her own All-Ireland.

Enjoy this week's All-Ireland final because nobody outside of Kerry, Dublin, Derry, Cork, Galway, Mayo or Tyrone are winning Sam Maguire in the next 10 years.

In the spirit of enjoying the positives of what is on offer rather than glorying in shortcomings, relax and see the best in two counties who are ready to talk the talk. Meath’s Tommy Tiernan deals with unexpected guests, the Royals will hope to be in a strong enough lead to avoid any Late Late Show from Patrick Kielty’s Down.

An anticipated sequel needs a hanging questions. he third Sunday in 1991 was a prequel. June was another. Around the corner in Parnell Park, these two sets of players met in June round-robin action. Meath had a very late kick for home to snatch a two-point win as Down kicked 17 wides. This two-point win left enough simmering tensions to ensure boiling point will be reached well before half-time in the sequel.

Meath has a hill. Down has mountains. Meath’s style is evolving, Down are all in on Tika Taka and this certainty of approach could see them reach the summit of the mountain on Saturday evening. The Royals may take a little while longer to conquer their hill.