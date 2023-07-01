Dion Fanning: In a reformed RTÉ, is there a role for GAAGO?

The question ‘What is RTÉ for?’ would provoke very different answers this week than if it had been asked ten days ago.

At a certain point during their appearance at the Public Accounts Committee, one of the RTÉ executives started muttering ‘truth matters’ as they promised to provide all the information possible to satisfy a questioner.

This was an RTÉ slogan used to highlight the best of what they do but which, at that moment, sounded like a plea for mercy.

By that stage with the barter account being routinely described as a ‘slush fund’ and the details revealed of trips to the Rugby World Cup, the Champions League final tickets and a U2 concert, it seemed as if the organisation had one purpose: to enrich and entertain a dreaded golden circle rather than to pursue the truth.

The trip to the Rugby World Cup had been reported before but it was only when it was framed as part of a broader culture of excess that it made an impact. The €5 million payment the FAI received from Fifa following the Thierry Henry handball was first published in a newspaper in 2014 to little public response but it was only a year later that it resonated when presented in a different context.

The barter account and the revelations made at the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday felt like one of those pivotal cultural moments when a story that seemed to be about one thing was now about a whole lot more.

By Friday, the Taoiseach was wondering if RTÉ in future needed to separate the public money it received from its commercial revenue.

When the Mail ran the story of the trip to the Rugby World in 2019, RTÉ’s spokesperson said they were obliged “to maximise commercial revenue to fund its public service output”.

Entertaining clients became another action in pursuit of an honourable cause, not just an honourable cause, but a promised land of Public Service Broadcasting. And, if history has shown us anything, many things can be justified in pursuit of utopia.

RTÉ are required to maximise commercial revenue to fund public service broadcasting but this week it appeared equally true that RTÉ used public funds to ensure commercial partners were kept happy, at an extremely high price.

Many media organisations entertain like this, although without the key component of public funds.

Beyond the ‘Who knew what when’ that some were keen to reduce the story to, it was clear from an early stage that the story was about how this dual purpose actually functioned within RTÉ.

At times, it can seem as if the public service element is a shield, a useful protection when questions are asked about how RTÉ operates and how it pursues revenue.

This weekend, we will see another illustration of this identity crisis.

On Sunday, RTÉ will show two All Ireland football quarter-finals from Croke Park but on Saturday, the other two will be broadcast on the subscription service GAAGO which is 50 per cent owned by RTÉ with the GAA itself owning the other half.

GAAGO initially was a service for the diaspora, a way of allowing them to watch Gaelic games abroad for a fee. This could be said to be both a way of providing revenue to RTÉ and also delivering a public service for the huge number of Irish people outside Ireland who wish to watch GAA matches. Crucially the people abroad don’t pay a licence fee.

But since GAAGO stepped in when Sky left the Irish market, it has become something else. It is not the diaspora who pays for it, but licence fee payers who now must pay RTÉ twice if they want to watch extra matches. That its appeal is almost entirely to GAA people (a casual GAA fan might fund Sky’s deal through a Sky subscription but we are unlikely to ever pay for GAAGO) is another problem.

The fact that you would in all likelihood have to pay to watch these games anyway is only a defence if you believe RTÉ solely has a duty to maximise its commercial revenue. It is hard to claim it is public service broadcasting to be asking people to pay RTÉ (and the GAA) to watch games when they have already paid RTÉ a licence fee which includes the broadcasting of sport.

It is RTÉ at its most contradictory, but even at its most confusing, it manages to suppress the competition.

During the first round of the GAAGO controversy, Virgin had said that “when Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall.” The GAA disputed this with some vigour, but there was another element of Virgin’s statement that is even more relevant today.

“Given the multi-million increases in State funding to RTÉ over recent years,” it said, “RTÉ now has more sports rights than it can show on its channels, with licence payers now being forced to further subsidise RTÉ by paying for GAA Sports content through its joint-venture with the GAA."

RTÉ, as this week has demonstrated, are ruthless in their determination to maximise commercial revenue and to do all they can to prevent advertisers spending elsewhere.

They have paid their stars huge money, gone to the other side of the world to ensure no advertiser is dissatisfied and harvested more content than they know what to do with. This is not without consequences in RTÉ but also beyond.

“The consequences are felt every hour in this building,” one RTÉ presenter said this week of the scandal, but the consequences of what happens in RTÉ are felt by everyone in this country who works in media and who consumes media other than RTÉ.

RTÉ journalists were praised, by themselves and others, for how they covered this story, even if, as so often, they can’t imagine a world beyond RTÉ. When journalists in the organisation denounced the culture at the top and say the only perk they ever got was the RTÉ Guide, there are those working in the more brutalised commercial media (without the stars, content or advertisers of RTÉ) who would say that life on the subsidised Montrose campus could, from where they’re sitting, sometimes be confused with paradise.

These people outside RTÉ could be routinely said to be producing public service journalism as well, albeit without the key element that the public is funding it. Certainly the exciting, imaginative and dynamic sports journalism of recent years has almost entirely been produced by organisations outside RTÉ. Maybe an absence of innovation is another price we pay for public service broadcasting.

Or else maybe the innovation was taking place elsewhere in Montrose - certainly it was innovative how they found ways to get money to their highest paid presenter.

“Where else would they go?” became the repeated question this week, asked first of the highest paid and then of the advertisers who were entertained to make sure they didn’t spend less money with RTÉ. The question that might be asked is “Why is there nowhere else for them to go?” Is it because RTÉ have enforced a near monopoly position with ruthlessness, aided by their dual funding model?

A consequence of the development over the past ten days may be that we see RTÉ less confused about what it is supposed to be. This weekend, at Croke Park we will see the national broadcaster’s split personalities: by day a mild-mannered public service broadcaster; by night, a rapacious commercial operator maximising revenue at every opportunity.

In the future, we might all be better off if RTÉ isn’t so two-faced.