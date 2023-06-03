Dion Fanning: Erik ten Hag has benefitted from low expectations at Man Utd, but they won’t be as low again

BEFORE Manchester United played Manchester City in March 2014, the then-United manager, David Moyes, delivered what he would undoubtedly have considered a rallying cry.

“We will be doing everything we possibly can tonight to avenge the disappointing result we had at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season,” Moyes said, demonstrating once again that if nobody used downbeat words in his presence, he would use them himself.

Moyes could never see the headlines his words would generate. “We’ll try not to be disappointing again” was not the kind of story United supporters would be drawn to.

Moyes had continued digging that hole: “At this present time, we sit behind City in the Premier League table, but that is something we will look to rectify in the future. The title race is something we’re aiming to be involved in in the future, just as we have in the past,” he said, sounding like a contractor submitting a tender to build some new public toilets against some stiff competition from more experienced public toilet builders.

United at that time were defending Premier League champions but had lost 4-1 when they went to the Etihad. The expectations around the club could never be matched by Moyes with that style of quiet desperation that is his hallmark as a manager.

Last Sunday, Erik ten Hag addressed the Old Trafford crowd as United played their final Premier League game of the season. He talked about the “brilliant” season he had witnessed from his players. He gave credit to the staff and he thanked the supporters. Then, with an assured sense of timing, he reminded the crowd that “there’s still one game to go”.

Old Trafford roared and Ten Hag delivered a line with conviction which concealed the fact that in substance it could be considered almost Moyesian.

“I’m sure these players will give everything they can to beat Manchester City next week at Wembley.”

At Wembley, United could claim a second cup of the season and, perhaps as importantly, deny City the treble.

This is unlikely but Ten Hag has been more adept at making the improbable sound plausible, one of the many reasons why he looks more likely to succeed than Moyes or anyone else who has been in his position since 2013. He is a Manchester United manager who wants to be in control of events rather than buffeted by them.

Ten Hag has taken many of the steps that suggest he will provide more good moments for Manchester United. He has done it with a conviction which allows the €95m spent on Antony and the signing of Wout Weghorst to be overlooked. He has done the job with a certainty which allows extraordinary defeats like the 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield to be written off as merely an unavoidable step in the journey.

For this to be possible, Ten Hag has needed to be assured, but, even if he doesn’t want to be thrown around by events, the events that preceded his arrival have helped as well. Ten Hag took over at a time when Manchester United were diminished.

Before he arrived, United gave the appearance of being a divided club, permanently in danger of being hijacked by one group or another. Ralf Rangnick had arrived when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been sacked, in November 2021, to provide some stability. He was to be an interim manager and then a consultant for two more years. But nothing worked out as planned, with Rangnick departing six months later saying that “my biggest disappointment [is] that we didn’t establish that team spirit”.

It was announced that Rangnick would not be taking up the consultancy role. United had finished with their lowest points total in the Premier League.

For a man like Ten Hag, with a clear vision, this was an opportunity, not a problem. “In every organisation when there are no rules and discipline in taking the rules seriously, you create a mess,” he said in March.

Ten Hag never let a crisis go to waste, whether it was letting the players know after they lost to Brentford, in the second game of the season, what was required or taking on Ronaldo at a time when there could really be only one loser.

Ronaldo’s return in summer 2021 provided an insight into what Manchester United was becoming. An over-promoted manager who was too dependent on the goodwill from the old guard, Solskjaer couldn’t resist this sentimental return which no club being run properly, and which was in United’s position, would have considered.

But Ronaldo’s presence allowed Ten Hag another opportunity to set out what he demanded and when Ronaldo took him on, the outcome and the response from United supporters demonstrated they understood the manager was doing what was necessary.

The victory in the Carabao Cup was an endorsement of his methods but also underlined how Manchester United’s manager must always be vigilant. A week after that victory, which so many had heralded as the return of Manchester United as they won their first trophy in six years, they lost 7-0 at Anfield.

That defeat will be one of those days that will inform Ten Hag’s next steps. “We have a foundation, we have a good base,” he said this week.

“After the summer we have to increase our standards. The competition is tough. We want to compete for the top two and we have to demand more.”

United are unlikely to beat City in the FA Cup final at Wembley today and, in the medium term, that might be no harm for Ten Hag. Two cups (as many as Liverpool managed last year in a season which threatened to be historic) would raise expectations even further. United are back in the Champions League and they have shown enough promise for supporters to believe in Ten Hag. For now that is more than enough.

A couple years after Moyes failed even to complete a season at Old Trafford, BT Sports’ Jake Humphrey referred to United’s “long-suffering supporters”, who were approaching a third season without a Premier League title.

It was a season when one of the sponsors could say that the football being played under Louis Van Gaal was “not what we want to see”.

Van Gaal would win the FA Cup that season and be sacked, effectively as he celebrated at Wembley.

These events from United’s recent history are reminders of how quickly it can change at Old Trafford and how expectation is the god to which all managers must answer.

Ten Hag will also have to manage the consequences of a Manchester United sale, if it happens, or the Glazers sticking around.

Despite the promise that his United side would attempt to avoid another disappointing defeat in 2014, Moyes’s Manchester United lost 3-0 in the game at Old Trafford, but that was not the end of the trouble for Moyes.

City, he said afterwards, were “at the sort of level we’re aspiring to”, a remark that was quickly turned into the more provocative idea that United were aspiring to be Manchester City.

Moyes hadn’t said it but it sounded exactly like the kind of thing David Moyes would say, which was all that mattered. A month later, after another limp defeat at Everton, he was sacked.

Ten Hag is too aware of what is needed at the club to fall into the same traps. He has made progress at a club which was directionless. Now there are different problems.

Manchester City will probably show that they are at a different level to United at Wembley, but whatever happens, a lot is now expected of Ten Hag.

Manchester United believe Ten Hag is taking the club to where they aspire to be.

That is another challenge to wrestle with. He won’t benefit from low expectations again.