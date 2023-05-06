Dion Fanning: The big ego and low self-esteem of the English football man

The way Sam Allardyce tells it, they are the dis-possessed.

“It’s very difficult for us as British coaches to get a Premier League position, very, very difficult,” he remarked on his podcast No Tippy Tappy Football in February.

Sam Allardyce broke through this glass ceiling this week when he returned as Leeds United manager until the end of the season, with Robbie Keane among his coaching staff. Immediately Allardyce used this platform to advance the great cause of his life: the marginalisation of Sam Allardyce.

“Far too many people think I’m old and antiquated,” he said. “I might be 68 and look old and antiquated but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. They do what they do and I do what I do. In terms of knowledge - and depth of knowledge - I am not saying I'm better than them but I'm certainly as good as they are. I just wish sometimes you could get the opportunity to show it.”

This knowledge, as Sam sees it, has been ignored by the establishment and like many embracing the Third Age, he rightly feels that what it says on his birth certificate should not be a barrier to imparting wisdom.

But there have been other barriers, Sam believes, that have denied him these opportunities long before age became a factor.

“If my name was Allardici or I spoke with a slightly Italian English accent, then I’d be fine,” he said on a more recent episode of his podcast when they discussed Mauricio Pochettino taking over at Chelsea. “But being a bit broad and a bit midlands-stroke-north western when it comes to the top jobs, most of us managers…that’s why I was disappointed with Graham [Potter] not being successful, because he’s British.”

The parallel universe that is the career of Sam Allardici has been a recurring theme of Sam Allardyce’s life, since he first made the suggestion in 2012 that his job prospects would have been different if he had been born outside Britain. “I won’t ever be going to a top-four club because I’m not called Allardici, just Allardyce,” he said ahead of a game between West Ham and Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City. Mancini had replaced Mark Hughes as Manchester City manager.

"The best way to get a Premier League job if you are British is to change your name to a foreign name," he said a few years later on Talksport. "I have always said if I was 'Allardicio' I could have managed Manchester United."

Manchester United had appointed David Moyes as Alex Ferguson’s successor but sacked him after eight months.

In that February episode of No Tippy Tappy Football (the podcast will be continuing in Sam’s absence, with Tim Sherwood the unsurprising selection as interim host), he was asked if he would take the Leeds job when Jesse Marsch had just been dismissed.

“I would have thought by now if they were interested in me…and I always say ‘Are you interested in Sam Allardyce? Then you know where I am so call me’. There has been no call…I watched them last night against Manchester United and, from my point of view, I wouldn’t see a problem sorting them out…We are, I think, always looking at foreign coaches rather than British coaches. We are lucky to have added one to the Premier League last week which was Sean.”

Everton fans may not feel so lucky to have Sean Dyche as manager, given that they remain in the relegation zone with three wins from 14 matches since Dyche took over, but for Sam this was a moment to celebrate in a world too full of disappointments.

In Big Sam’s world, the British manager is perpetually passed over, ignored in favour of a fad and the new shiny thing. When they fail, like Graham Potter at Chelsea or Frank Lampard at Chelsea then there are other factors at play, but when they are not appointed, it is because of a fashion for something different to the fundamentals which made English football great.

NEW MAN AT THE HELM: Sam Allardyce at Thorp Arch Training Ground, Wetherby.

Not surprisingly, Sam voted to take back control in the Brexit referendum and like so many who voted to leave, this act of what some might imagine to be self-confidence and independence turned out to be an insular demonstration of the opposite.

Sam, it has to be said, has expressed some doubts. In 2019, he was asked by Alan Brazil on Talksport “if you could click your fingers, would you go back to just normal, being in Europe without another referendum?”

“Probably yes,” he said, “even though I wanted to move out and take control of our own destiny again, I don’t know if we’ve got the people to take control of our own destiny.”

By 2021, Sam was discovering as West Brom manager that Brexit made it harder to sign players, perhaps something which might have led him to re-evaluate some of his assumptions about what has made the Premier League the league it is.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and that’s why everyone wants to come here,” Sam has told No Tippy Tappy Football listeners.

In this, he was half right. The Premier League can claim to be the best league in the world because it welcomed so many people from around the world, breaking down the assumptions and challenging the insularity of English football.

As it became a global league hosted in England, it embraced ideas about football that Sam and others considered dangerous, such as playing football “out from the back”, tippy tappy football.

“It’s over-ran the entire nation,” Sam has said about playing out from the back, making it sound like bird flu. “If I’m Pep or Jurgen Klopp I would play out from the back because I can. If I’m Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green I wouldn’t be playing out from the back.”

Wherever he has been, Sam will always find a reason not to play out from the back and as he takes on Manchester City this weekend, it will not be the time for risks.

Yet Sam will be hailed by his supporters as a man who was always at the cutting edge. “He was so innovative when he was at Bolton, people forget that,” Andy Gray said as he hailed his appointment.

There is a truth to this, but only up to a point. Allardyce embraced systems like Prozone and the data told him things you suspect he wanted to hear. Set-pieces became the method through which success would be achieved. Above all, Sam was a disciple of Charles Hughes and ‘POMO’, the Position of Maximum Opportunity, the philosophy which declared that most goals came from three passes or fewer so stop fannying about with the ball and get it into the channels.

These ideas aren’t embraced with the same fervour by those who have taken the top jobs in the Premier League and made a success of them. They have utilised data for something more than reflecting their own caution.

He’s back in the big time now with the same one idea and the same resentments which prevent him grasping a key fact. It wasn’t his nationality that denied Sam Allardyce opportunities, but his fear. Sam represents much of what the England that supported Brexit has become, big on swagger, but lacking the real self-confidence to take risks in a truly competitive world. So Allardyce sees a closed shop keeping him out when, in fact, he craves one.

Sam Allardyce wasn’t overlooked for the big jobs because the top clubs misunderstood him. Sam Allardyce was overlooked for the big jobs because they understood him too well.