Midleton Distillery in Co Cork is the beating heart of Irish whiskey — home to some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, including Jameson, Powers, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, the Spot family and Method and Madness.

And now, the magic of Midleton is delivered to homes across Ireland, with the introduction of Barrel Club Midleton Distillery — a whiskey membership club that connects you to the whiskeys and people from Midleton Distillery.

Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast with an impressive bottle collection, or you’re new to the Irish Whiskey category looking to expand your knowledge and repertoire, Barrel Club will remind you of old favourites from Midleton Distillery, as well as introduce you to new whiskeys along the way.

Every quarter a limited-edition whiskey consignment including a 700ml bottle along with three 50ml samples is delivered; each themed and handpicked by Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman and his team.

The whiskeys are brought to life through fun & engaging virtual tasting experiences, hosted live from Midleton, and other locations.

A subscription to brighten your year

At least once per year, our members receive a distillery exclusive whiskey bottling as part of the quarterly shipment boxes.

The first three themes from Barrel Club celebrated The Influence of Spanish Oak, The Diversity of Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey and most recently a Powers John’s Lane Deconstruction, which featured Power’s John Lane Cask Strength, bottled exclusively for Barrel Club members.

June’s drop will showcase another exciting, limited edition; Method and Madness Single Pot Still, matured in bourbon & sherry casks, finished in French oak and acacia wood. Members can look forward to an exciting Jameson theme in September.

It feels like an age away now (and rightly so!), but for Christmas an exclusive Redbreast bottling is rumoured to be in planning.

In addition to receiving a welcome gift box containing a specially personalised Distillery Edition bottle, tasting glasses and journal upon sign-up, all members can also enjoy a host of other perks.

Barrel Club offers special access to purchase new releases, whiskey education, as well as a ticket to an in-person experience — a behind the scenes tour at Midleton Distillery or a whiskey blending class at Jameson Distillery Bow St. in Dublin.

Barrel Club Midleton Distillery is the perfect treat to self, or a loved one – it’s the gift that keeps on giving! Annual membership retails at €499, including shipping within the Republic of Ireland. Memberships are limited and the current sign-up window closes on April 30th.

To find out more or sign up, visit www.barrelclubmidletondistillery.com