DELOITTE LEADERSHIP SERIES: CONOR HEALY, CEO CORK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Cork Chamber: Leadership through good and bad times

Observing how both Deloitte and the Cork Chamber of Commerce have been embedded in Cork business for over 150 and 200 years respectively, Deloitte Corporate Finance Director Derek Murphy points to the more recent transformation of the city over the past decade.

Derek Murphy, Deloitte Corporate Finance Director.

Ably living up to that popular local slogan - ‘a city on the rise’ - it has evolved into a vibrant urban centre growing upward and outward in a vigorous merger of commercial and social ambition. Under the government’s Project 2040 plan, Cork is set to become the fastest growing city in Ireland allied to an expected population increase to over 350,000 in the city alone.

In addition, Cork has been ranked as the fifth overall best city in Europe for economic potential, according to the Financial Times FDI European Cities and Regions of Future league.

Over his sixteen years as Cork Chamber of Commerce CEO, Conor Healy has been an active witness to the city’s remarkable evolution. Having spent almost ten years working with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, it was a natural transition into the role as CEO of the Chamber in 2006 when the opportunity arose.

“At that point there was a lot of Celtic Tiger type activity and lots of plans in terms of growth and what might happen, but little enough in terms of delivery. Then the crash came in 2008, which presented very different challenges both for the Cork economy and the Chamber itself as an organisation.”

As a business representative organisation and an SME in its own right, the Chamber faced many of the same challenges as its members during that tumultuous period. “While they were difficult years for Cork, I would say the Chamber reacted well in making a key strategic decision that it was not the time for trimming back or cutting services, and in fact we took the opposite view by investing significantly in the organisation to support our members and, as a result, grew our level of activity, employee numbers and our membership base through the more difficult years of the downturn. It gave a lot of confidence to the business community at the time that the Chamber Team were out there working on their behalf. Those decisions stood us in great stead and were, in hindsight, great learnings for what we’ve gone through in recent years.”

Having understood what its members needed in the period 2008 to 2010, particularly through engagement and support for SME’s, proved a significant help in dealing with the challenges subsequently brought on by the emergence of Covid-19. The Chamber, it seems, is not one to sit back and wait for the storm to pass, quite the opposite.

Over the last two years, the organisation changed its way of delivering service to ensure that members stayed connected, while all the time lobbying for much needed supports for those businesses affected by restrictions. The Chamber also launched a new strategic plan reflecting a modern vision and wholistic approach to enhancing the city region.

Focused on developing a strong second city region

The period between the downturn of 2008 and the arrival of the pandemic was hugely important for Cork - far more than the narrative and hype during the Celtic Tiger. Rising out of the trauma of the downturn, the city and its hinterland underwent an economic and social renaissance that has continued up to the present day.

“We’ve seen very significant levels of growth across all sectors, the city expanding and a change in government focus via the 2040 planning framework which realised for the first time the potential for Cork to grow and develop as a strong second city region in its own right. That has given significant confidence to investors and is evident in developments across commercial, office and hotels - all of which are private sector led. The confidence that has come from the re-positioning of Cork’s potential and how it can deliver nationally has been the biggest change over the past five years.”

Given its scale and level of activity, which is equal to the other three major cities outside of Dublin combined, Cork was not seeing the government investment needed to support the growth ambitions held for the region.

“That held Cork back for a considerable period, and the Chamber’s role would very much have been lobbying and engaging on the need for change at governmental level and played a significant part of the consultation process around the National Planning Framework 2040. Collectively, all the stakeholders, led by both local authorities, made a very strong argument on the need for change regarding investment for Cork.”

Taking the key elements of the plan have been amongst the Chamber’s key focus over recent years - infrastructure, connectivity, public transport, arts & culture, healthcare, education, and housing - all of which need to be advanced to meet the needs not just of business but society in Cork.

“One of the things that has changed very much in the past number of years is that our view is far wider than just business - we look at the role of business in how it relates to society, not just in employment, but how it contributes to daily life and activity. We are the conduit that facilitates that connectivity between the business community, other stakeholders and wider society in the region.”

Mr Healy sees this as being ever more important going forward in supporting the Chamber’s vision for Cork as a positive, diverse, outward looking and inclusive location. “Much of this is about aligning with sustainable development goals and a very strong environmental, social, and governance agenda.”

A city region to build strong careers and great lives

Driven to champion Cork as a globally recognised place for business, innovation, and quality of life, the Chamber is a not-for-profit organisation with a voluntary board and a two-year term President. It represents 1,200 companies employing over 100,000 people across the Cork region.

“Our vision is to be a world-leading Chamber of Commerce, delivering on a progressive economic, social and sustainability agenda at the heart of a vibrant business community.” While pointing to the successful economy across all sectors and businesses who are looking to expand employment, and despite the contributions made by education institutions in the region - including UCC, MTU and ETB - talent attraction remains a challenge for many businesses.

“Cork needs to be seen as a place where people can build strong careers and great lives. Funding for housing, transportation and infrastructure needs to be fast-tracked, and not waiting 20 years for delivery of a light-rail system, or five years for a rapidly improved suburban rail and bus transport system.”

Continued investment in education, cultural and health infrastructure needs to be part of this mix. “Cork has a strong business reputation. It is very easy to navigate and welcoming for incoming visitors and residents. As the city continues to grow, we need to continue to deliver an environment that meets the needs and expectations of those that are coming here.”

Cork, by virtue of its scale and its wider environment has many natural and geographic attributes — but maintaining ongoing investment to ensure that it does not fall behind is essential.

Looking to the future Mr Healy sees Cork as a diverse and inclusive society where the business community plays a major role as a part of the wider eco-system: “Taking this current role and my two previous roles with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland it comes to approximately 25 years — and this is certainly the most exciting time in terms of potential that I have seen for Cork to take a significant step forward as a really strong and thriving city region.”

