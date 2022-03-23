Women at the centre of CUH’s dedication to patient care 

Breast cancer: Know the signs, steps to reduce the risks

Susan Walsh, Candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioner, CUH, offers vital advice on breast cancer

What is the population risk of breast cancer?

Breast cancer is a common disease. In the general population about one in eight women in Ireland will develop breast cancer before the age of 74 years. It is more common over the age of 50.

When should you commence breast cancer screening?

Women aged 50 to 69 with an average risk of breast cancer are offered mammograms every two years via Breast Check the National Breast Screening Programme. It is important to note that screening tests have benefits and limitations; further information is available on the HSE website. You can check to ensure your name is on the register or update your details by logging onto the HSE website.