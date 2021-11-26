Six-year-old Brendan Murphy knows he can’t ever walk or run around like other kids his age.

Brendan's physical disability means that he is a full-time wheelchair user, and spends a lot of time attending hospital appointments and physio sessions with occupational therapists at UCC, whose expertise has also been invaluable in the design of the Crann Centre's new accessible playground and leisure area.

This fantastic new playground, currently under construction, will hugely enhance the lives of the children that this unique amenity and its aligned services are designed to serve.

Felip Murphy with son Brendan (6), Clara (14) and Felip (12), enjoying a family boating excursion.

“Brendan gets that he is different that way,” says his mum Maeve. “What he can’t understand is why there are no fun things he can play with, nor equipment he can use independently with his friends at playgrounds.”

Like all kids his age, Brendan loves playing. “He is full of fun, loves adventure," said Maeve. "He loves the beach and the woods. I do a lot of lifting and carrying Brendan to make sure he doesn’t miss out."

Crann Centre consulted us on playground plans

The Murphy family — which includes dad Felip, older sister Clara (14) and brother Felip (12) — recently had their home in Ballincollig modified to make everyday life easier for Brendan and the family.

Maeve says: “We knew what we needed to change, so it is wonderful now as everything functions so well.”

This, she says, is possibly what she likes most about the hugely exciting project that the Crann Centre in Cork is embarking upon — building Ireland’s first inclusive playground and leisure area in nearby Ovens in Co Cork.

Felip and Maeve Murphy with Felip (12), Clara (14) and Brendan (6), meeting An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin at the Crann Centre in Ovens, Co Cork.

“They took the time to speak to us and to other families living with a physical disability to find what is most important when it comes to play, to socialising and to living in a safe way. They incorporated our findings into the design.”

Facility will be life-changing for all who visit

Crann is a charity that provides lifelong support to families living with neuro-physical disabilities in Ireland, such as Spina Bifida, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Autism. Crann's many services and programmes cover areas including: Health & Continence, Psychological Wellbeing, Mobility, Education & Career Pathways, Community & Networks and Independent Living, among others.

Padraig Mallon, CEO of Crann, said the new inclusive playground and leisure area will be life-changing for so many, including adults with disabilities.

“We are committed to building this playground and leisure centre this year. Construction started in July 2021,” said Padraig. “We want every child to have the opportunity to equally participate and enjoy the cognitive, social and emotional benefits that play can bring. Approximately 140,000 children in Ireland live with a disability.

“They should have opportunities to play with others and be physically active and have fun but many children and adults living with disability have difficulty finding accessible play areas that families and friends can enjoy together.”

The project will cost €500,000. Padraig said: “We are delighted to have half the funds pledged already.”

However, raising the remainder, he said, will be a challenge.

"We are asking the public and businesses to support the building of this life-changing amenity by donating at cranncentre.ie/donate or at gofundme.com/f/cranns-accessible-playground," said Padraig Mallon.

The Crann Centre's new playground will feature a giant pirate ship, swings, slides, ramps and climbing walls. There will also be a sensory garden, basketball court, accessible tabletop games, picnic benches and a barbecue area.

UCC research informs Crann's inclusive design

Meanwhile, in-depth research by UCC-based occupational therapists Dr Helen Lynch and Alice Moore also informed the Crann Centre's design of this inclusive new facility.

Alice Moore said: "We used a framework developed by colleagues in Australia, with three guiding principles: Can I get there? Can I play? Can I stay? Playgrounds are meant to be fun, yet for many families, they are the opposite. Principles of universal design guided our plan. We also engaged with the users, who are experts in their own lives."

This new multi-generational quarter-acre space at the Crann Centre will be accessible for wheelchair users of all ages. It will include a giant pirate ship, swings, slides, ramps and climbing walls. There will also be a sensory garden, basketball court, accessible tabletop games, picnic benches and a barbecue area.

New playground will give Molly great freedom

Another person really looking forward to using these great new amenities is 12-year-old Molly Marshall, from Passage West. Molly loves going to playgrounds, but her mum Maire says very few are suitable for children with mobility issues.

Molly Marshall (12) who has mobility issues with her mum Maire, dad Cornelius and sister Nell.

“Molly has cerebral palsy — it is mild to moderate — so while she is not a wheelchair user (except for long-distance), she walks differently; she has issues with balance, so climbing and steps are an issue. Most playgrounds have little if anything she can use.”

Maire works as an educational psychologist and stresses the importance of play as part of a child’s social and emotional development.

“It is where they learn to develop independence and engage with children their age. Having opportunities to visit cleverly designed spaces like the Crann Centre is essential for children living with physical disabilities. I think it is fantastic to have facilities like this available that will give children that bit of freedom.”

Playground will change Hannah's life forever

Hannah O’Sullivan says she can't wait to visit Crann's new playground. Molly is 19 years old and lives in Portmagee, Co Kerry. She has a physical disability, cerebral palsy which means she can’t walk or balance herself independently and is a full-time wheelchair user.

Hannah O'Sullivan with her first cousin Marie Gilmartin, who ran London Marathon and raised €5,000 for Crann Centre. Hannah has also raised €2,000 for Crann Centre.

Hannah says she was overjoyed when Crann contacted her in June 2020 to inform her about a project they would be taking on to design an inclusive playground and leisure area and that they wanted to hear her experience of playgrounds as a full-time wheelchair user.

“I am delighted for the children today who have mobility issues that they can enjoy this experience and no longer have limits and barriers to outdoor play. It will change their lives forever.”

How to donate to Crann's Accessible Playground

The Crann Centre hopes its innovative playground design can be used as a blueprint for future accessible playgrounds all over Ireland and indeed further afield.

