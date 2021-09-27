TV presenter and soon-to-be mum-of-two Kathryn Thomas has experienced the pandemic period quite differently from many of us. Although she’s taken time to reset and reprioritise, she’s had a busy and productive time too.

“It has actually been a really positive year and a half for me. I was working right the way through, even when Covid hit,” she recalls. Thomas has been occupied elsewhere, too. “I’m also pregnant – and I think focusing on growing our family has been a lifesaver in some ways,” she says.

With her young daughter Ellie (3) keeping her busy, she says she’s grateful that she was shielded from the worst of it. “Having Ellie keeps us focused. She’s at that age where we had no problem in terms of protecting her from any sort of negativity the world was going through, so she was just this little happy beacon of light, and it kept us laughing,” Thomas says.

While she managed to escape much of the pandemic economic downturn, Thomas says her Pure Results retreat business was forced to close for over a year, but she managed to pivot and move everything online.

“Operation Transformation and my own business in Pure Results is really about helping people realise their own abilities, and working with people to help them feel their best. I think the very nature of the work that I do is so beneficial for my mental health as well,” she says.

Thomas is making small changes to go plastic free, such as choosing to buy refillable items like pasta, nuts and seeds.

Like many of us, Thomas has also become more conscious of the footprint she will leave on the planet.

“I think when you have small children and you see the impact of a disease like Covid, and how it can have such a huge impact globally, everyone looked around and had a wake-up call.

“What is the world going to look like in 20, 30 or 100 years? The new climate report is sobering and it stops you in your tracks, and the way I look at it is: You can feel quite negative about all the findings and statistics, or you can choose to be more proactive and positive in how you approach environmental issues,” she says.

Small changes Thomas is making include going plastic-free where she can. “To the best of my ability I’ve been buying fruit and veg with no plastic. We have a local refill shop near where I live in Inchicore, and another in Rathmines, The Source Bulk Foods. There are all kinds of pasta, nuts and seeds and you can refill your detergents and washing-up liquids,” she says.

“I’ve also always been a fan of thrift and charity shops, and I’ve always been a fan of vintage clothing. And I think in the last year and a half there's been a movement away from fast fashion and clothes you don’t need. There’s so much out there to up-cycle and still be fashionable,” she explains.

Thomas also thrifts and swaps toys with friends for her daughter, always looking for the small ways not to add yet more plastic to the world.

Her Range Rover Evoque Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is another part of her journey. Achieving a sense of calm with a young family and a baby on the way isn’t always easy, however the hybrid delivers not just on the sustainability front, it also provides some much-needed Zen.

Thomas is a fan of the car's many features. 'The headspace in the back is huge for car seats and booster seats,’ she says.

“There’s a silence that comes with driving in electric mode that I’d never experienced before,” she says. “The design and the sleek lines combined with the quietness creates a sense of calm when you’re driving,” she says.

“Then to know you’re using no fuel with zero emissions when driving in electric is very reassuring,” Thomas says.

She is a fan of its considered design touches too. “The car has some eye-catching details, like the sleek flush door handles, which really make it stand out,” she says.

“There’s plenty of space in the back for car seats and booster seats. Then you’ve got the sliding panoramic roof – it provides such a nice airy, bright, environment. The other thing is the car’s cabin air filtration system which purifies the air – it feels like a really clean drive,” she explains.

Thomas loves the ease of charging and can drive on battery power for up to 55km without needing to use petrol.

“With some other cars you can get lost in a sea of pressing buttons to get from A to B, but with the Evoque Plug-in Hybrid they’ve integrated the technology into the design so you can seamlessly find what you need in two taps, and it works. So whether it's using the phone or navigation, or climate control, whatever it is. That to me was a game-changer, you can set up before you drive and your eyes are constantly on the road,” she says.

Thomas’ next step is to go fully electric in the future.

“It’ll get to a point where all the charging points will flash up on your phone and it will be much more accessible,” she says. “Until then my Evoque PHEV is a great way of going electric, and it’s helping me on my sustainability journey.”

Sparking Change with Land Rover

Sparking Change is a four-part series featuring Land Rover brand ambassadors as they talk about the small switches they’re making on their sustainability journeys – including the car they are driving.

Kathryn Thomas’ Range Rover Evoque Plug-in Hybrid.

This week, television presenter Kathryn Thomas is behind the wheel of the Range Rover Evoque Plug-in Hybrid, a great fit for her busy work and family life.

The New Range Rover Evoque is now available as an efficient plug-in hybrid with CO2 emissions from only 44g/km and an all-electric, zero tailpipe emission range of up to 55km – enough to do the average daily commute without recharging.

Charging is convenient and simple. It can be done overnight with a standard domestic electricity supply, or with a dedicated wallbox – this enables charging from 0-80 per cent in just under an hour and a half. The quickest charge times are achieved using the growing public network of DC charge points where a zero to 80 per cent charge takes just 30 minutes.

Land Rover’s drive for sustainability is further reflected in its move towards a wider choice of responsibly sourced interior materials that retain the Range Rover Evoque’s trademark luxurious feel. Customers can choose seats upholstered in a premium alternative to leather developed by Danish textile experts, Kvadrat, or a new eucalyptus textile produced from natural fibres.

The new Range Rover Evoque PHEV combines style with sustainability. There’s never been a better time to check out plugging in.

Discover the Range Rover Evoque Plug-in Hybrid at landrover.ie