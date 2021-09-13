Like many of us, Brian O'Driscoll and his family have made the most of their holidays at home this summer. As a Land Rover ambassador, he was keen to experience the Range Rover Sport Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) on a recent trip.

"We went down to west Clare for the first time recently. I'd never spent much time there, I would have spent summers in Dingle, and my parents have a place in Wexford so we'd spend a good bit of time there. But we got one of those incredible weather weeks back in early July and it was so beautiful," he says.

“The seafood was phenomenal, sea swims every day, we went out to the Aran Islands, and we traveled from Doolin all the way to Kilrush. I'm a foodie so getting to experience some really excellent restaurants over that side of the country was great," he says.

"We had a lot of stuff to take. Most parents will relate, it took military precision to pack everything in," he laughs. “If you feel like you might need something, you will need it. If in doubt, pack it," he says. It's the mantra of parents everywhere.

O'Driscoll is increasingly conscious of the effects of climate change. “Everyone has to make an effort. None of us will ever be perfect, be it our carbon footprint or how we travel," he points out. When it comes to how he gets around, “Locally around town, I can drive in full electric mode which is great, the only long-distance stuff would be for work and I always try to carpool in those situations".

He is ahead of the curve with a charging port at home. "We renovated our house two years ago and one of the best things we did was put in a charging station for electric vehicles," he says.

"When I come home, I drive straight over and plug it in. It becomes second nature to do that. By the time you're ready to head back out, you've a fully charged car and off you go. I think as we all try to go electric, charging stations will become commonplace in homes."

Another important element to O'Driscoll's post-professional rugby career is his fitness regime. Recently, he headed out with friend and colleague Craig Doyle, where the duo put a pair of bikes through their paces in the Wicklow mountains.

"I definitely missed the endorphins from sport after retirement. The feel-good factor is addictive and now, I never regret the exercise after it's done. Sometimes the hardest part is making the decision and actually putting your trainers on," he says.

Golf, weights, and walking also form the core of his routine these days. “I have done Pilates for a number of years and it has really helped my flexibility. I also lift weights a few times a week now, trying to make exercise a constant and a non-negotiable in the diary," he says.

"We got a dog, Phoebe, during lockdown and I walk quite a lot with her. When we were a bit looser during the lockdown, I got focused on getting 12,000 to 15,000 steps a day. There are days you could be very sedentary and you'd look down and realise you'd barely had the amount of normal exercise you usually would.

"It's made me really conscious of what step number I achieve. Whether it's walking the kids to school or bringing the dog out, that gets me to 5,000 or 6,000 steps, and then I try make up the rest throughout the day."

O'Driscoll is increasingly aware of the environment. “We all know about fossil fuels and what they're doing to the climate, and the issues that they've caused for centuries at this stage. Electric is the future, that's the reality of it," he states.

As for making the leap and going fully electric? O'Driscoll says it's the next obvious step.

"No doubt, over time there will be more and more electric cars on the road, which will be great to see."

