Ireland’s most popular gardener Diarmuid Gavin experienced the same shift in priorities we all did when lockdown hit us in March 2020.

Previously someone who was in and out of gardens, commercial properties and on our TV screens, he was confined to his home and looking for a way to keep his passion for gardening alive.

Instagram Live was where he found his tribe, and thousands of people watched and participated as he and guests discussed topics such as making your garden a haven for wildlife, and starting from scratch as a novice green finger.

As Gavin moves back to pre-pandemic life, he’s keeping some of the permanent changes to the way he lives, including making a move to a Land Rover Defender Hard Top, which fits in with his sustainability goals as it has mild hybrid technology.

MHEV technology harvests and stores energy normally lost when the car decelerates, and intelligently redeploys it to increase the engine’s efficiency. This system helps to improve fuel economy and also boosts performance.

Sustainability and environmentally-mindful ways of working have always been the way forward for Gavin, who had a deep appreciation for those things, even as a child.

"It always seemed innately wrong to use pesticides and fungicides and artificial fertilisers to feed or to kill things," says Diarmuid Gavin.

“I was a suburban boy, I grew up in Rathfarnham,” he says. “When we moved into the house that we were brought up in, I was fascinated by the planted environment. Watching my dad and my uncle plant hydrangeas, lay a lawn and put cherry trees in that lawn as a kid, it really captured my attention and my imagination. I also lived near Bushy Park and going there was almost a Tom Sawyer-like escape for me.”

Developing a passion for gardening early meant that when the whole world was locked down and people were living more in their outdoor spaces than ever before, Gavin’s natural inclination was to share his knowledge and bring the indoors out for as many people as possible.

“That first lockdown was really radical, we couldn’t go anywhere. An enormous amount of people came to gardening for the first time, and that was incredibly exciting. We realised we could give them answers via Instagram,” he says.

"Gardens are the last refuge in many ways for biodiversity."

“We started to teach people how to look after their garden from A-Z, how to plant it, how to look after it, how to look after your soil. People were really into it. The lovely thing about it is, that hasn’t changed. People are still at it. A year and a half later, it seems to be sustaining.”

Sustaining is indeed the key here, as the pandemic has turned the spotlight on issues such as biodiversity, sustainability and self-sufficiency, and made many of us think harder about making small changes in our daily lives.

Gavin’s methods, even before lockdown, were becoming ever more responsible. After having a family, he says he became keenly aware of the environmental issues involved in just going about his life.

“I’ve always been, not an official organic gardener, but I’ve always been that way inclined,” he says. “Even back in college, it always seemed innately wrong to use pesticides and fungicides and artificial fertilisers to feed or to kill things. I didn’t do that in my own life.

"I always believe there’s a balance; in a way I was already there. The radical climate change that we see, weather patterns changing and so on, has really made me see how important it is to be climate aware.”

"It’s a great, sturdy car. I drive a lot,” Gavin says of the Land Rover Defender Hard Top. “From Donegal to Kerry, I’m on the road practically all the time."

If we could take one lesson from Gavin, it is that he’d love us to garden more responsibly. “For a more eco-friendly garden, my big thing would be that we have been conditioned, in a way by people like me, to wish for the perfect garden. Weed free, bordered and ever increasing in beauty with plants that look perfect. But nature isn’t like that. Gardens are the last refuge in many ways for biodiversity,” he says.

Drive smart

In his working life, Gavin’s choice of vehicle means he needs a practical commercial vehicle that provides both long-haul comfort for his journeys up and down the country, as well as having the toughness, and durability to withstand the various challenges his career in gardening pose. After all, he’s likely to be hauling around the mucky, messy tools of his trade on the regular.

Recently, the Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial model has been revived, giving up to 2,059 litres of cargo space – which is enough for the various accoutrements Gavin brings countrywide to create his projects. Ever-conscious of bridging the gap into a more sustainable vehicle, it’s the mild hybrid technology that makes it the ideal choice for him.

“It’s a great, sturdy car. I drive a lot,” he says. “From Donegal to Kerry, I’m on the road practically all the time. A strong, secure, safe car is really important to me. A lot of the places I go would have fairly rugged terrain. The mild hybrid tech cuts down on the amount of fuel I use. I view it as a staging post on the way to going full electric, which is the future goal.”

With so many new additions such as full rubber floor coverings (which can be hosed down), lashing points, hooks, and lockable underfloor storage, it ticks all his boxes. Technology includes Clearsight Rear View camera and 3D Surround Camera, which ensure great visibility around the car, making light work of tight manoeuvres and off-road terrain – useful for all those cross-country trips.

“It’s brilliant for my work,” he confirms. “I can fit in the wheelbarrows, I can fit in the plants… This car allows me to deliver to people. I can pack people or plants or whatever I need into it. I did my mother’s balcony garden recently, and everything I needed came with me in the car.”

