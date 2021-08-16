When Adam Clarke was born with Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis, "we hit the road not having a clue," said mother of three Therese Clarke.

A big brother to his sister Hannah and brother Ned, five year old Adam received "phenomenal" support from Enable Ireland. "We were so happy Adam was here and we were just looking for any help we could get. Enable Ireland has given Adam ability. He would not be able to get up onto a walker without them. They have given him the tools and confidence on every level — emotionally, physically, and mentally. They’ve given Adam a place in the world. It's been life-changing," said Therese.

Enable Ireland provides services to over 9,200 children and adults with disabilities and their families from over 40 locations in 15 counties. Covering childhood to adulthood their expert teams work with the individual and their family on a plan for each life stage.

Knowing that Enable Ireland has €300,000 left to raise to complete the funding for its new children’s centre in Curraheen, the Clarke family decided to get on board with their Mini Marathon campaign and has already raised €2,510 as Adam completes his 6-kilometer walk in segments with the support of his family and friends in Newcestown, Co. Cork.

The mini-marathon is an opportunity for anyone, anywhere in the world to support this fund. This year the Echo celebrates its 40th Echo Women’s Mini Marathon that will take place as a virtual offering. Enable Ireland is hoping that as many people as possible will take part to help support them and raise much-needed funds this year.

Speaking on behalf of Enable Ireland is Regional Fundraising Manager, Maria Desmond. "The Enable Ireland campus includes the new ‘Lavanagh Centre’ where we provide services for children and ‘Lavanagh House’ for children’s respite services. We also have a hydrotherapy pool on site. The new centre costs €7.5 million to build. Out of that 7.5 million the government gave us €2m and because of the generosity of people and companies, we now have just €300,000 left to raise to complete the funding for this fantastic new capital project ," said Maria. “We provide services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, social work, psychology, and early year’s education. Under a new programme rolled out by the HSE we have three Children’s Disability Network Teams based here in Curraheen, and our services will be provided to over 1 ,700 children and families. The location, close to the Curaheen flyover, provides easy access for families and staff.”

Signing up to Team Enable

"We’re calling on people to contact us to sign up for the marathon and Team Enable. We’re calling on people to get together virtually with colleagues, family, or friends, knowing you can do it abroad as well. It’s to support the children of Cork, many of whom who have significant challenges in their lives."

To join Team Enable click here or contact Ellen Murphy on 087 6868333 or elmurphy@enableireland.ie and you’ll receive your complimentary sponsorship pack. Thanks to Cummins Sports you will also receive a twenty percent discount to shop in-store with.