Emergency healthcare: When the right actions can save lives

EMERGENCY CARE WEEK: Monday, July 26, to Saturday, July 31, 2021. An Irish Examiner and Cork University Hospital campaign to promote awareness of how an effective Emergency Department functions, a wealth of at-home healthcare tips, and insights on plans for a dedicated new Children's Emergency Department at CUH Professor Conor Deasy, Clinical Lead at CUH Emergency Department, looks at plans for a new and improved Emergency Department at CUH, and advises patients on their first options before calling to the Emergency Department, which deals with nearly 70,000 patients per year

Timely plans to upgrade children’s unit at CUH’s Emergency Department

f or as long as there have been humans, there have been emergencies; ailments or accidents that have befallen our people. It is a mark of society as to how it supports its people when such calamities occur.



Sometimes situations conspire against the outcomes we seek for our patients. Every frontline staff member holds images of certain patients and their families emblazoned in their mind's eye; situations and stories that cannot be forgotten; these influence how they care for the patient in front of them every day.



Each year, a growing number of people attend Cork University Hospital’s Emergency Department; close to 70,000 patients attended in 2020 of whom 70% were discharged home having completed their entire episode of care in the Emergency Department.

Staff Nurse Aisling Ryan working at the Emergency Department at CUH. Picture: Dan Linehan





Emergency? Who to call first

Could some of these patients have avoided the queue and the long wait and been treated elsewhere? Undoubtedly yes, but that is easier to say after a thorough assessment by emergency doctors, nurses and therapists, blood tests, X-Rays and CT scans and so on.



At various stages during the Pandemic, we asked patients to consider attending their GP, their Local Injury Units and Private Facilities; we do this to create capacity in the Emergency Department so we can deliver emergency care; we are grateful to patients and their doctors who retain the Emergency Department for patients who need it in emergency.