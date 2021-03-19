As a geriatric medicine fellow at Harvard Medical School, Boston, I received fantastic mentorship from Dr. Andrea Wershof Schwartz who is an expert in telemedicine (video clinic visits) for older people.

Little did I realise that experience would become an essential skill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overnight, outpatient clinic visits had to be replaced by telephone and video consultations. I returned to work at CUH in 2020 and was keen to continue offering telemedicine visits.

Some patients live far away from the hospital and have limited access to transport so telemedicine is more convenient.

What is telemedicine?

Telemedicine is a visit between a doctor or healthcare worker that takes place remotely using technology.

How does telemedicine work?

Your doctor may contact you to offer a telephone or video visit instead of a face-to-face visit. They will usually explain how it is works and ask for details such as your telephone number or email address. Telemedicine will never take the place of a face to face visit but it does have some advantages.

What are the advantages of telemedicine?

Some patients live far away from the hospital and have limited access to transport so telemedicine is more convenient.

It is difficult for some patients to leave their home due to their medical problems.

Telemedicine makes physical distancing easy and prevents transmission of COVID-19.

Family members or friends can join you at the visit either in person or also via video – we have had family join us from New York!

The visit can take place in your own home which is often a more comfortable environment.

Your doctor may not need to wear a face mask (if they are in a room alone) which can improve communication.

Will the doctor be able to fully assess me at a telemedicine visit?

Usually, my patients have to tell me how their home is laid out. On a video visit, they can show me around the room or whole house if they wish. I can see how the patient walks in their own environment or how they organise their medications.

I can complete many aspects of physical examination such as memory tests, observing walking and inspecting skin and feet. I can also pick up on low mood or shortness of breath. If a patient is familiar with checking their own weight or blood pressure, I will often ask them to do these measurements.

The main disadvantage is that I cannot complete my full examination. If I am worried about a patient and think they need to be seen face to face, I arrange that either as an emergency in our Geriatric Emergency Multidisciplinary Service at CUH or at our geriatric medicine clinic.

Telemedicine, a visit between a doctor or healthcare worker that takes place remotely using technology, is ensuring people receive quality medical support without leaving home.

Tips for Accessing Telemedicine

If you would prefer not to do a video visit, ask if it can be done on the telephone or in person instead.

Check if you or a family member’s phone has a camera or computer/tablet device.

Wear your glasses or hearing aids during the visit.

Consider writing down the questions you have before the visit as you may forget while the visit is happening.

Sit in a comfortable place.

Ask your doctor to repeat themselves if you didn’t hear the question or the connection was interrupted.

Telemedicine: Help is at hand

If you are not sure how to use the camera on your phone, consider asking a family member to help you with the visit or consider calling one of these free supports:

ALONE B Connect

Tel: 01 679 1032

Email: BConnect@alone.ie

Generation Tech

Tel: 01 9633288

Email: INeedHelp@generationtech.ie

I have had the pleasure of meeting patients via video in their homes from Cape Cod to Carrigaline and hope to continue this service for those who want and need it even when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.