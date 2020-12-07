Children’s Needs are Central to CUH Paediatric Department

"The care my son receives is second to none"

A monitor to the side of 12-and-a-half-year-old Darragh Guinevan's bed in a single room in CUH's children's unit reveals that his oxygen level is normal.



"He's doing alright," says his mother, Gillian. Darragh has complex needs known as global development delay. He is non-verbal, is PEG fed which means a tube goes into his stomach. He is on breathing support and also has epilepsy.



Because he has low muscle tone, he is confined to a wheelchair. He is totally dependent, needing 24-hour care.



Relatively speaking, Gillian says that Darragh is doing well this year. "He would have been in hospital an awful lot in the past. This year, he was in twice with epilepsy. We got him through the summer. This is his second visit this winter because he has chest issues. The winter is always a critical time for Darragh as he can pick up infections.



"Gillian says the care her son receives at the hospital is "second to none. The staff are like part of the family". But there are limitations in the children's unit which Gillian would like to see addressed. "Because of Darragh's condition, he carries resistant bugs so he has to be in a room of his own. There is no shower or bath here so he has to have bed baths. I'm sleeping in a chair which is back-breaking. I'm finding it very hard. I'd like to see showering facilities for children with disabilities. Also, we could do with a little more room."



While Darragh doesn't appear to understand why he's in hospital, he knows he's not at home. "He was delighted the other day when we got him home on Wednesday. He was smiling. But he was back in on Sunday. I'm hoping we'll go home at the weekend. The antibiotic he's on is a specific one for the bug he carries. He has to have five doses a day of it and it has to be administered intravenously.



Gillian has one other child, 15-year-old Aisling. The family home has been adapted for wheelchair use. Asked how she keeps her spirits up, Gillian says: "You have to keep going."