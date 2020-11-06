For 123 years, it's been the first sign that Christmas has arrived in Cork.

Now the 2020 Holly Bough has hit the streets.

It’s been a year like no other, but, like an old and trusted friend, the Holly Bough will always be there, through good times and bad.

This year's edition is a 164-page treat, jam-packed with brilliant and fascinating stories and photographs depicting Cork in times past, many with a festive flavour: prepare to be gripped, moved, surprised, and entertained!

Holly Bough fans Wanfred Waterman, of Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, and Erica O'Neil, of Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand, at their wedding in Melbourne in November 2019, with family and friends from home and abroad. Photo: carmel@cprint.ie

Among the contributors in this edition are masterful short story writer Kevin Barry, broadcasters John Creedon and George Hook, panto legend Catherine Mahon Buckley, and politicians Máirín Quill and Micheál Martin — who took time out of his hectic schedule as Taoiseach to write a personal message just for Holly Bough readers.

Of course, all the favourites and regulars adored by Holly Bough readers are there too — the Diffney Quiz, the Photo Gallery, the prize crossword, a fashion and beauty section, and so much more!

Find out about the Cork cop who saved Al Capone's life, the Cork city house with an air raid shelter in its back garden, and the occasion when cavalry took to Patrick Street, sabres drawn, to break up a riot.

There are affectionate tributes to well-known Corkonians we lost in the last 12 months, including Niall Toibin and Hi-B legend Brian O'Donnell, while Gay Byrne is remembered too - one Corkman recalls making a star appearance on his Late Late Toy Show as a child.

The festive memories this year include the story of a Cork woman who recalls being among 75 guests at her family's Christmas dinner!

The food and drink section features brilliant tips and tricks for making the Christmas dinner from some of Cork's most acclaimed foodies, while the children's section has a fabulous colouring competition, where youngsters can design their own version of the famous Holly Bough cover - this year brilliantly drawn by local artist Jason O'Gorman, depicting Santa flying over Shandon church.

The 2020 Holly Bough also commemorates the centenary events of 1920 and 1921, and there is a five-page tribute to Christy Ring, born 100 years ago during another era of turbulence.

The message is clear in the uplifting 2020 Holly Bough - now, like then, Cork and Irish people will persevere and prevail.

1920 was a year of profound importance in Ireland’s history. During this time of great challenges and strife, Cork city played a pivotal role in our country’s fight for freedom.

St Patrick’s Street in the aftermath of the Burning of Cork. Photo: Courtesy of the Michael Lenihan collection at Cork Public Museum

It has been Cork City Council’s aim to commemorate the centenary of 1920 to gain a deeper understanding of how Irish society has been shaped by our past, to walk for a moment in the footsteps of our ancestors and learn from the men and women of this era who fought for the freedom that we take for granted today.

Take a step back in time and watch the history of Cork come to life through video, imagery, behind the scenes tours and interviews on www.corkcitycommemorations.ie

