Dr Liam Healy, Cork University Hospital, outlines why fast reactions can help save the lives of Stroke victims.
Imagine suddenly – in an instant – not being able to speak. Or to move. Or to see properly. Imagine your life, on an otherwise normal day, being changed in a matter of seconds.
Stroke is a serious business. It is the second biggest killer in the world and is the leading cause of acquired adult disability.
About 9,000 people suffer a stroke in Ireland every year – more than the incidence of lung cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer, combined.
1 in 5 people will suffer a stroke during their lifetime. A woman is twice as likely to suffer a stroke as she is to get breast cancer.
And stroke is not just a condition that affects older people - 30% of all strokes occur in people under the age of 65.
In 1983, the Oxford Textbook of Medicine stated: “There is probably little that medical treatment can do to alter the immediate prognosis of stroke.”
So much has happened in stroke medicine over the last 20 years in particular, that mean that this statement is now consigned to the history books.
It is so important that people come to the hospital immediately if they suspect a stroke, because many of the acute treatments that we can offer are time dependent. Stroke typically presents suddenly and can be recognised by the FAST acronym:
Cork University Hospital has the busiest inpatient stroke service in Ireland. CUH's Acute Stroke Team sees more than 500 new stroke patients every year.
Dr Liam Healy, consultant stroke physician and geriatrician, and clinical lead for stroke in CUH, said: "We are one of only two hospitals in the country to offer stroke thrombectomy – the ability to remove a blood clot causing a stroke, and in some instances effectively 'cure' the stroke completely. There hasn’t been a medical procedure in the last 20 years that is as clinically effective as stroke thrombectomy.
"We are in the process of developing a new Acute Stroke Unit in CUH. A stroke unit is a dedicated place in a hospital, specially designed and equipped for the needs of patients with stroke, where they can be treated by doctors, nurses and therapists with stroke expertise. It is the cornerstone of good stroke care."
The new Acute Stroke Unit in CUH will have a dedicated monitoring area for the most acute patients and a therapy area co-located on the unit, so that people can begin their rehabilitation straight away after admission.
"Our goal in CUH is to offer stroke care comparable to any of the best hospitals in the world. We have made huge strides on this journey in recent years. We still have much work to do in terms of infrastructure and staffing to be able to deliver the highest quality stroke care that our patients deserve – care that enables people to overcome their stroke and get back to their families, back to their communities, back to themselves," said Dr Liam Healy.
“Mammy’s on the floor and she can’t get up,” was the terrifying message relayed via iPad from five-year-old Priya to her father, Damien Galvin, just days before Christmas last year.
“Turn the iPad around and show me,” came Damien’s reply. Priya did his bidding, and the scene that greeted him filled him with horror.
His partner, Mary Constant, 35, was lying on the floor of their home in Tower, Cork, while their two-week-old baby boy was lying on a couch, mid-way through a nappy change.
Damien, who was at work, immediately contacted Mary’s sister Stephanie, and Stephanie’s husband Paul rang Mary’s parents, David and Geraldine, who live next door.
Priya, who had been on the couch with her leg outstretched to keep her baby brother safe, also figured out how to operate the latch on the door to let her grandparents into the house.
“I was on the floor,” says Mary. “They didn’t know what had happened, but they thought it could be a stroke.”
An ambulance was called and arrived 45 minutes later to transfer Mary to Cork University Hospital.
“I could see, but I couldn’t move or speak,” Mary says.
Up to that point, her morning had been following the usual routine. She got up around 8.15am, Damien had gone to work so she set about getting Noah his bottle. Priya was on the couch with her iPad..
“I went to get myself a cup of tea and I put Noah in the bouncer,” says Mary. “After I’d had the tea, I took him out to change him and suddenly felt dizzy. I can’t really describe it, it felt weird.
“I fell down and tried to get up about 10 times but only one side of me would move. I couldn’t talk. Priya didn’t know what was going on, so she decided to call her dad on the iPad. I could see Priya and I was crying. Then I heard her saying: ‘Mammy’s on the floor and she can’t get up.’ ”
Mary doesn’t remember anything once she arrived at CUH.
“The doctors did scans and they told my family to get anyone who was abroad home, that it was not looking good,” says Mary. “But they did the procedure [a thrombectomy] and an hour and a half afterwards, they couldn’t believe how good I was.
“When I came out of recovery, I hadn’t a clue what had happened so Dad came in and told me I’d had a stroke. I was in hospital 11 days and to be honest, it didn’t hit me until I got home.”
Mary has struggled with anxiety since, but says she is improving every day.
The reason for her stroke is unknown, but Mary had suffered from high blood pressure for the last four years and is on blood pressure medication.
She was asked in hospital if she’d had an accident or if she was weight-lifting in the gym. Neither applied in her case.
Mary was sorely disappointed to miss her first Christmas at home with Noah and the family’s first Christmas in their new home, but she’s looking forward to her wedding next year — and is hoping the pandemic will not play havoc with her plans.
“We are hoping to get married on July 9 and it’s Priya’s birthday on July 10, so we’ll have plenty to celebrate,” says Mary. “Priya is the hero and she knows it.
“And the other heroes in this are the stroke team at Cork University Hospital, especially the doctor who operated on me, Gerald Wyse. I am forever in their debt.”
A stroke is an interruption of the blood supply to the brain. The blood vessels bringing blood to the brain can either become blocked or they can leak. Almost 9 out of 10 cases of stroke are caused by a blood vessel becoming blocked by a blood clot that may have come from either the wall of the blood vessels or from the heart.
There are a number of risk factors associated with stroke, and by knowing these risk factors and minimising them, you can greatly reduce your chances of suffering a stroke. The main risk factors are:
A stroke happens suddenly, out of the blue. It can be recognised by:
If anyone is suffering any of these symptoms, you must phone an ambulance immediately. Don’t wait and see if things improve. Don’t phone a relative or friend. Don’t phone your GP. Call 999. You need to get to hospital quickly because if this is a stroke, the quicker someone gets to hospital, the more likely something can be done to reverse the effects of the stroke.
