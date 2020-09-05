I heard her say...

‘Mammy’s on the floor and she can’t get up’

“Mammy’s on the floor and she can’t get up,” was the terrifying message relayed via iPad from five-year-old Priya to her father, Damien Galvin, just days before Christmas last year.

“Turn the iPad around and show me,” came Damien’s reply. Priya did his bidding, and the scene that greeted him filled him with horror.

His partner, Mary Constant, 35, was lying on the floor of their home in Tower, Cork, while their two-week-old baby boy was lying on a couch, mid-way through a nappy change.

Damien, who was at work, immediately contacted Mary’s sister Stephanie, and Stephanie’s husband Paul rang Mary’s parents, David and Geraldine, who live next door.

Priya, who had been on the couch with her leg outstretched to keep her baby brother safe, also figured out how to operate the latch on the door to let her grandparents into the house.

“I was on the floor,” says Mary. “They didn’t know what had happened, but they thought it could be a stroke.”

An ambulance was called and arrived 45 minutes later to transfer Mary to Cork University Hospital.

“I could see, but I couldn’t move or speak,” Mary says.

Up to that point, her morning had been following the usual routine. She got up around 8.15am, Damien had gone to work so she set about getting Noah his bottle. Priya was on the couch with her iPad..

“I went to get myself a cup of tea and I put Noah in the bouncer,” says Mary. “After I’d had the tea, I took him out to change him and suddenly felt dizzy. I can’t really describe it, it felt weird.

“I fell down and tried to get up about 10 times but only one side of me would move. I couldn’t talk. Priya didn’t know what was going on, so she decided to call her dad on the iPad. I could see Priya and I was crying. Then I heard her saying: ‘Mammy’s on the floor and she can’t get up.’ ”

Mary doesn’t remember anything once she arrived at CUH.

“The doctors did scans and they told my family to get anyone who was abroad home, that it was not looking good,” says Mary. “But they did the procedure [a thrombectomy] and an hour and a half afterwards, they couldn’t believe how good I was.

“When I came out of recovery, I hadn’t a clue what had happened so Dad came in and told me I’d had a stroke. I was in hospital 11 days and to be honest, it didn’t hit me until I got home.”

Mary has struggled with anxiety since, but says she is improving every day.

The reason for her stroke is unknown, but Mary had suffered from high blood pressure for the last four years and is on blood pressure medication.

She was asked in hospital if she’d had an accident or if she was weight-lifting in the gym. Neither applied in her case.

Mary was sorely disappointed to miss her first Christmas at home with Noah and the family’s first Christmas in their new home, but she’s looking forward to her wedding next year — and is hoping the pandemic will not play havoc with her plans.

“We are hoping to get married on July 9 and it’s Priya’s birthday on July 10, so we’ll have plenty to celebrate,” says Mary. “Priya is the hero and she knows it.

“And the other heroes in this are the stroke team at Cork University Hospital, especially the doctor who operated on me, Gerald Wyse. I am forever in their debt.”