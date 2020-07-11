Sponsored

Martello is an exclusive development by Caraden Homes of superbly-appointed homes on an elevated site overlooking Cork Harbour and Great Island.

Since launching in March 2019, all 56 homes have been sold with over half the scheme now occupied.

The remaining homes will be handed over by the end of 2020.

Caraden Homes has recently received planning permission for an additional 21 homes made up of three- and four-bedroom semi-detached and two detached homes.

Part of this additional development will be a very attractive cul de sac where the four-bed homes will be located.

Just a stone’s throw from the historic maritime port of Cobh and its associated amenities — including schools, sporting facilities, shopping, and many tourist attractions — this location beautifully blends the benefits of coastal living with easy access to Cork City, East Cork and further afield.

Since marketing commenced in late 2018, there has been very strong interest with the vast majority being first-time buyers and the remainder mainly traders.

The development is within walking distance of both Cobh and Rushbrooke train stations, offering a regular and direct rail link to the city centre.

The scheme has been an excellent success and enquiries continue to come in daily.

We are excited to now be able to offer an additional 21 homes to the market and expect strong interest in them.

Each home is finished to the highest of standards, with elegantly-appointed interiors, A rated energy-efficient heating and insulation, and the highest-quality interior and exterior fittings.

Contact: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes 021 4270099.