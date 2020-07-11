Sponsored

Ballinglanna, Glanmire, Co Cork

Ballinglanna comprises a scheme of approximately 600 homes situated in Glanmire village just 10 minutes’ drive from Cork city centre.

The scheme which commenced construction in late 2018 is one of Cork's most significant residential developments, providing a range of house types from apartments through to large detached homes.

Situated on an elevated site adjacent to the historic Ballinglanna House, a listed period home, the site is picturesque and surrounded by large deciduous trees overlooking the Glashaboy river valley.

Since launching the scheme initially from plans in February 2019, Sherry FitzGerald New Homes has sold in the region of 90 homes with approximately 30 of these completed and occupied by new residents.

The current phase available consists of three-bed townhouses, three- and four-bed semi detached and four-bed detached and there are six fully-finished showhomes available to view by appointment.

There is a range of varying external finishes from brick, plaster, and contemporary style.

The various types of homes available at present are three-bedroom townhouses 1,066 sq ft from €300,000, three-bed semi-detached homes 1,093 sq ft from €317,500, four-bed semi-detached homes 1,438 sq ft from €380,000, and two different four-bed detached options 1,907/2,087 sq ft from €490,000.

Rachael O’Leary, senior sales adviser, Sherry FitzGerald says: “There has been a fantastic appetite across all house types and price levels, this shows a very positive demand across all markets with a particular emphasis on the first time buyers and traders.”

It is important to note that there is an additional grant being offered on some of the smaller homes in Ballinglanna, outside of the Revenue’s Help to Buy Scheme.

If you are a first time buyer, divorced or separated, or in negative equity, you may be entitled to €20,000 off the price, under the LIHAF Scheme (Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund) managed by Cork City Council.