Watch and cook along as William Murray and James Kavanagh, the Currabinny Cooks prepare some of their favourite summer dishes including hearty Turkey Burgers with Chanterelles and Gruyère and a delicious Wholemeal Spelt Carrot Loaf with Orange Mascarpone Icing
To cook these dishes at home you will need
2 shallots
25g butter, plus extra to fry the shallots
450g lean turkey mince
150g streaky bacon, finely chopped
1 medium organic egg
30g breadcrumbs (made from slightly stale bread)
1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp lemon zest
2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
Pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
200g chanterelle mushrooms
1 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
Olive oil
To serve:
4 thin slices of Gruyère
4 brioche buns
Mayonnaise
A handful of mixed leaves, such as rocket, watercress, baby chard
For the Loaf:
100g wholemeal spelt flour
110g soft brown sugar
2 free range eggs
75ml rapeseed oil
175g carrots, grated
1 tsp baking powder
1 ½ tsp bread soda
50g desiccated coconut
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
For the icing:
250g mascarpone
2 tbsp icing sugar
Juice and grated rind of 1 orange
Chopped walnuts, for decoration