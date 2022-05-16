West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.1m guide

Period era facsimile and facade, and graceful interiors at 3,800 sq ft high-end Enniskeane home
West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.1m guide

Georgain-modeled Beechwood,  Enniskeane is on 1.5 acres, with an option for more land if a  buyer wants to keep horses. Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed guide at €1.1 million

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 20:15
Tommy Barker reports

Enniskeane, West Cork

€1.1 million

Size

353 sq m (3,800 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

5

BER

B3

BUILT in a period, Georgian-era style but with modern, 21st-century comforts and an excellent B3 BER is Beechwood, a five-bed family home with up to 3,800 sq ft, a lofted double garage, 1.5 acres of grounds, and an option for more land, if needed.

Attractive facade with central glazed and arched main entrance
Attractive facade with central glazed and arched main entrance

Beechwood is in Kilcolman, near Enniskeane, west of Bandon, and north of Clonakilty, the N71, and the coast, and it’s a fresh-to-market listing with estate agent David Busteed, of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed in Bandon.

He notes that Beechwood was built to a high standard in the early 2000s, to a period house template, with tall ceilings and some ceiling plasterwork. 

The high-ceilinged hall sets the right, lofty tone
The high-ceilinged hall sets the right, lofty tone

It has a central grand entrance hall with oak floor, and feature split staircase with wrap-around landing, has appropriate-looking fireplaces (one with a stove), plus antique-style radiators upstairs. It also has underfloor heating at ground level.

It’s got an attractive, arched glazed front entrance in the five-bay front, has other double doors to the grounds in the rear dining room, and its principal rooms all have a double aspect.

At ground level there’s a fifth bedroom next to a bathroom, and other generous-sized rooms, plus a utility with a Belfast sink/back hall.

Rear view of Beechwood: note the solar panels
Rear view of Beechwood: note the solar panels

On the first floor, all four bedrooms are en suite and there’s a second stairs to an attic-level play room/study/gym/home cinema, with Veluxes on the roof at this level as well as solar panels for water heating.

Guided at €1.1m, the selling agents say that it’s a very attractive and well-kept modern, comfortable home, and for those who might want to live the country lifestyle a bit more fully, there’s an option to acquire extra land (and equine facilities) to the tree-ringed 1.5 acres.

There’s also a detached garage with good overhead space/storage, well-kept gardens and lawns, patio and outdoor seating areas.

VERDICT: Maybe they do build them like they used to? A respectful addition to the countryside around Kilcolman and Enniskeane, and you’d be hard pushed to get a B3 BER in an authentic Georgian home of this size.

More in this section

Price is on song at Bandon home of well known singing teacher Price is on song at Bandon home of well known singing teacher
Property Focus: Stock shortage as buyers scramble for Fermoy houses Property Focus: Stock shortage as buyers scramble for Fermoy houses
Duo of Cork Belfield homes chime with early viewers at €505k-€825k Duo of Cork Belfield homes chime with early viewers at €505k-€825k
<p>The four-star Beara Coast Hotel is on the market for €1.5m with Colliers International.</p>

Shake-up for Beara Peninsula's hotel industry with two properties on the market

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices