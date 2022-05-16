West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.1m guide

|
Enniskeane, West Cork
|
€1.1 million
|
Size
|
353 sq m (3,800 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B3
Beechwood is in Kilcolman, near Enniskeane, west of Bandon, and north of Clonakilty, the N71, and the coast, and it’s a fresh-to-market listing with estate agent David Busteed, of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed in Bandon.
It has a central grand entrance hall with oak floor, and feature split staircase with wrap-around landing, has appropriate-looking fireplaces (one with a stove), plus antique-style radiators upstairs. It also has underfloor heating at ground level.
On the first floor, all four bedrooms are en suite and there’s a second stairs to an attic-level play room/study/gym/home cinema, with Veluxes on the roof at this level as well as solar panels for water heating.