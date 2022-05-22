World voyagers including the legendary Tim Severin landed back safe at €400k West Cork coastal home

|
Courtmacsherry, West Cork
|
€400,000+
|
Size
|
155 sq m (1,668 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
NO better place than The Moorings to get your bearings, it would seem.
Set looking out over the harbour waters of sheltered Courtmacsherry, The Moorings is an old-world style mid-terraced home that has a lovely setting, a very large back garden and walls that, if they could talk, would be able to recount the most amazing of overheard adventures.
A number of Severin’s most remarkable expeditions were dreamed up and researched here at The Moorings, and written up later on his return from often lengthy and life-threatening trips and adventures in some of the world’s most far-flung spots, and most dangerous seas.
Severin (who passed away in 2020 aged 80 years) also made long journeys by other means, such as by horseback, following in the hoof steps of the Crusaders across Europe to Jerusalem, and of Genghis Khan in Mongolia – so, the 40-minute commute to and from Cork city and airport from Courtmacsherry would have been a mere drop in the ocean for him.
The area also has numerous outdoors activities and sporting attractions, from coastal and woodland walks and beaches to boating, angling, and rowing, with a brand new rowing clubhouse recently built by The Point for budding seafarers.