Will Clonakilty's windfall wealth and newly-minted millionaire investors in Global Shares plump for €965k home? 

|
Clonakilty, West Cork
|
€965,000
|
Size
|
353 sq m (3,800 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
C1
While employees and shareholders are set to reap a dividend and a share of the extraordinary sale success of the business which is HQ’d in the nearby West Cork Technology Park, well-rooted locals feel there’ll be a lift to the local economy, without necessarily having a huge impact on the property market.
Observers say many of the major shareholders and early investors who are due to be significantly enriched by year’s end, however, are living in a wide number of locations, not just West Cork or specifically Clonakilty. One also notes, “many already have their own homes and have families, and so may make other investment decisions, not just decide to trade up.”
The windfall impact may be felt in the local economy and shops and services, however, as employees get cash in hand and, if employment grows further as anticipated under JP Morgan’s ambitions, there will be an impact across the wider markets as new arrivals seek accommodation, to buy or to rent.
It’s new to this month’s market, with a price tag just shy of €1 million, and has grown to its current c 3,800 sq ft in two stages.
At that, it’s one of the dearest homes in a 10-15km radius within a couple of miles of bustling Clonakilty (among the handful in the €750k+price range is The Garden, Castlefreke, which featured extensively here last weekend.)
It’s a tidal section rich in birdlife between Inchydoney and the road to Dunmore House Hotel, Ardfield (where Booker Prize winning authory Hilary Mantel has just purchased a home) and beaches.
The house has four to five bedrooms, depending on usage, one of them at ground floor and en suite, and there are three upstairs, one with large dressing room and en suite, and this suite has a sit-out balcony to the front of the house, with water views.
Then as if all of this wasn’t enough, more recent years saw the addition of a small, detached log cabin in the landscaped garden, used as a gym/pilates room.