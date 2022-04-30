Warm regards: A2-rated Scandi house trucked to Cork from Sweden was miles ahead of its time

|
Glanmire, Cork
|
€780,000
|
Size
|
264 sq m (2,834 sq ft) +offices
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
The thought, effort, and quality of materials put into the A2-BER achieving 10 Glenrichmond when imported and built in a mere three months back in 2000 has paid comfort and health dividends to its Irish-Swedish inhabitants year-in, year-out ever since, at a steady 21C internally and with the freshest of filtered air too.
Now that they are moving on, with three adult children having flown the nest, the timing of its arrival on the market — with an ever-increasing climate crisis and sky-rocketed energy costs due to the war in Ukraine - couldn’t be more opportune for its owners and its next inhabitants.
Then, the home (manufacturer was Sjodalshus/Gotenehus, Sweden) was featured here again in July 2001, after its first anniversary had passed. Later, its interiors got covered in our Home/Interiors section.
It also got picked up in Passive House magazine (issue 35), sort of the bible of energy efficiency construction, which at the time looked at its high insulation levels, NIBE heat pumps (supplied via Unipipe), and other elements.
Standards-driven owners Margaret and Nils-Ove even set up a business from their home, the Swedish Trade Centre Ltd, acting as agents for a range of Swedish house products, triple-glazed windows and more, while Margaret herself project managed a number of builds of homes in Ireland with Swedish origins.
The technology even covers the running costs of ‘Oscar’, their robotic battery-charged Husqvarna lawnmower. It silently nibbles at their lawns, to a programmed route map, eerily looking like a horticultural, grass-eating turtle as it goes about its business of keeping the lawns as pristine as the house’s calm interiors.
That €780,000 AMV is for a four-bed detached Glanmire hygge home, clearly in a restrained Scandi style. In showhouse order, it is as fresh as it was back in 2001 when seen here as a fledgling one-off.
The main house — pretty much all timber and now even more ultra-low-energy after its PV hat on the roof was added this year — has a very adaptable floor plan, with one of its four bedrooms at ground level. Three more are overhead either side of a central first floor, spacious living room with balcony access overlooking the expansive sandstone patio, garden, office, and garden room.
Cork architects Jack Coughlan Associates kept an eye on the project back in 2000, and recommended local specialist contractors such as Cathal Conlon for plumbing and Manning Electrical (there’s three-phase power), along with a mechanical ventilation system for air purity and heat recovery, with twice-hourly air changes for a healthy indoor climate (35-45% humidity.) Solar panels are by Eddie O’Meara of Munster Solar.
The house — which could easily pass as a woodland home in Canada or the northern states of the US — has a painted timber exterior, pale yellow and white, done in hard-wearing Jotun paints. The attic level has feature, half-moon shaped gable windows on high, bringing light into the 500sq ft floored attic, while sturdy metal drainpipes and gutters are curved.
In terms of rooms, there’s an entrance hall/foyer next to a curving, ash staircase, three interconnecting reception rooms, with wide patio doors to the sandstone patio, and a curved energy-efficient NIBE stove in one of the linked rooms (in an internal corner, for extracting every calorie of heat). The kitchen has tiles from Fired Earth in the UK between units by Kvanum Kok AB, one of Sweden’s most highly regarded manufacturers.
There are expansive internal views (including one front to back), with few corridors, and the overall feel is of warmth and light — both of which could be at a premium in Sweden during the long dark winters if not addressed and maximised by good house design.
The decor includes blinds, check fabrics and stripes, quite quintessentially Swedish or Gustavian design in muted shades, and it all works with a mix of old/antique furniture and more modern counterparts.
Cosily wrapping up their lengthy sales brochure, Sherry Fitz’s Ms McDonnell and Ms O’Mahony say No 10 Glenrichmond will pique both interest and bidding actions, and say it’s “quintessentially Scandinavian in both design and functionality, a truly unique home on a most private and beautifully landscaped Cork site”.
VERDICT: If it made sense to build like this in 2000, how much more comforting and sensible is it now, in the midst of a climate and energy crisis? Evangelical vendor Margaret Sheeran says wood-built homes of this standard in native Scandinavian climes last for centuries, and will similarly last generations when properly rooted in Ireland.