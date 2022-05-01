Old beech trees and period house root €995k Reeveswood home to Douglas's history

|
Douglas Village, Cork City
|
€995,000
|
Size
|
240 sq m (2,580 sq f)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B2
Built in 1820 by a Thomas Sommerville Reeves, on lands leased from the Coppinger family and which, at the time, stood on 23 acres on the edge of the city, it was a family home where the wealthy merchant and property owner (he had 18 properties on Great Georges Street, now Washington Street) and wife Rebecca reared 10 children.
By the 1901 Census, two offspring survived and lived in Tramore House with their five servants. In later times it was owned by an Anglican minister, and after 1923, by the Presentation Brothers, who ran it as a school.
The eight, detached three-storey houses resurrected the Reeves surname, becoming the niche, upmarket Reeveswood, while the apartments and duplexes became Sommerville.
Now, No 10 has come to market, for a trading-down family, and is a very well-kept five-bed, three-storey home with interiors of almost 2,600 sq ft.
If it sells around this mark, it will closely mirror a previous resale of No 5 which got circa €1m back in late 2008 (pre Property Price Register transparency days), as the property market began several years of a downward slide.
No 5 had carried a €1.1 AMV at the time and, so, as No 10 comes along in 2022 with its AMV just €5k shy of the €1m mark, it does indeed seem residential values in an increasing number of locations are back close to boom time levels.
Ms Stokes describes No 10 as “a formidable, five-bedroomed family home, set out over three defined levels giving plenty of airy and bright space at each floor.”
No 10 has had insulation upgrades, as well as piping installed at roof level for solar panels for hot water, and the property has a dual coil cylinder in place and a pressurized water system for pump showers.