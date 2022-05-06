Mind, body and soul have been catered for at  €645k West Cork former school, church hall and  dancehall 

|
Kilbrittain, West Cork
|
€645,000
|
Size
|
199 sq m (2,137 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
f
Truly, it has served mind, body, and soul.
Riverdale School House is set a short uphill stretch from Kilbrittain village, south of Bandon: the sea and several beaches are within a five- to 10-minute spin by car, and it’s also well under an hour’s commute to Cork City and airport, plus it’s about half that commute time to Clonakilty, Courtmachserry, or Kinsale, along the Wild Atlantic Way.
Valley-set Kilbrittain is known for its quiet attractions and not just one, but two eye-catching, crenellated castles.
Riverdale School House, as it enters another chapter is set on sloping ground, of about 1.16 acres, beside and below a quiet backroad called the Dairy Road running down to Kilbrittain village. There’s also a small stream making its final few miles down to the sea, past the village to a sandy delta and beaches at Garranfeen Strand.
Two of its three first-floor bedrooms are en suite and the third is by a main bathroom. At ground level there’s a c 35’ × 20’ main living area (the original 1860s school hall) which is triple aspect with feature windows (some with lattices, some with louvre shutters), and a large gable fireplace holds a wood-burning stove.
In the other, older, and more-domestic section is a living room with open period-style fireplace, and a kitchen/breakfast room, with a black Rayburn range cooker set into an old stone inglenook opening, and the kitchen island holds a Belfast ceramic sink.
Overall, condition is very good for its age, and features abound, including some novel window shutters. There’s oil-fired central heating (underfloor in the kitchen for cosy toes) and radiators elsewhere (some period in style), plus an open fire and stove. The BER is F – not a grade a school teacher would be praising, but indicative of its age and build character.
Con O’Neill guides the true one-off at €645,000, and adds that some of the mature trees in the acre-plus are as old – or older than – the school, and include a large yew, oak, evergreen oak, weeping willow, copper beech, and there are also patio areas, and an orchard with fruit and nut trees.
VERDICT: Lovely, characterful home in a pleasant, rural area that flies just a little under the radar as it’s just off the main scenic coastal Wild Atlantic Way (the road between Timoleague and Ballinspitle has become a hot favourite for contemporary architectural blow-ins).