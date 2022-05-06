Mind, body and soul have been catered for at  €645k West Cork former school, church hall and  dancehall 

THIS winsome-looking West Cork stone-built home has served the people of its parish well over the last century and a half. Gothic in style, it’s been a house; then it was added to to become a school; it has held religious services, and it also served for a while in the 20th century as a dance hall.

Main hall/living area had been a school

Truly, it has served mind, body, and soul.

It’s also been a private home, at book-ending periods – in the late 1700s or early 1800s, and again now. It last sold 40 years ago, in 1982, to a family who made it a home full of character, and retained features, especially its many gothic-shape windows, and some excellent stained-glass ones also.

Built in two tranches

Riverdale School House is set a short uphill stretch from Kilbrittain village, south of Bandon: the sea and several beaches are within a five- to 10-minute spin by car, and it’s also well under an hour’s commute to Cork City and airport, plus it’s about half that commute time to Clonakilty, Courtmachserry, or Kinsale, along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Riverdale is set below a country road within a walk of Kilbrittain village, off the Wild Atlantic Way

Valley-set Kilbrittain is known for its quiet attractions and not just one, but two eye-catching, crenellated castles.

One castle, by the sea at Coolmain, has been owned by the Disney family for the best part of 30 years, while Kilbrittain Castle has roots back to Norman times and the O’Mahony Clan. It was burned by the IRA in 1920, and rehabilitated again in the 1970s by inventor Russell Winn. It’s still inhabited, and provides Kilbrittain with special gravitas.

A family that owned Kilbrittain Castle in the 19th century, the Stawells, may have had a role in enabling this former school to be built. Their surname is recalled in one of the stained-glass windows here still with the year 1867 marked, notes estate agent Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, who is handling the summer 2022 property sale.

Another living area

Riverdale School House, as it enters another chapter is set on sloping ground, of about 1.16 acres, beside and below a quiet backroad called the Dairy Road running down to Kilbrittain village. There’s also a small stream making its final few miles down to the sea, past the village to a sandy delta and beaches at Garranfeen Strand.

Mr O’Neill describes the former church-like school – which unusually looks like two small houses set in a T-shape one to the other under slate roofs – as an elegant period building, which now runs to more than 2,100 sq ft or just under 200 sq m.

Airy interior

Two of its three first-floor bedrooms are en suite and the third is by a main bathroom. At ground level there’s a c 35’ × 20’ main living area (the original 1860s school hall) which is triple aspect with feature windows (some with lattices, some with louvre shutters), and a large gable fireplace holds a wood-burning stove.

Kitchen with old inglenook

In the other, older, and more-domestic section is a living room with open period-style fireplace, and a kitchen/breakfast room, with a black Rayburn range cooker set into an old stone inglenook opening, and the kitchen island holds a Belfast ceramic sink.

A bedroom

Overall, condition is very good for its age, and features abound, including some novel window shutters. There’s oil-fired central heating (underfloor in the kitchen for cosy toes) and radiators elsewhere (some period in style), plus an open fire and stove. The BER is F – not a grade a school teacher would be praising, but indicative of its age and build character.

Gentle rural setting

Con O’Neill guides the true one-off at €645,000, and adds that some of the mature trees in the acre-plus are as old – or older than – the school, and include a large yew, oak, evergreen oak, weeping willow, copper beech, and there are also patio areas, and an orchard with fruit and nut trees.

VERDICT: Lovely, characterful home in a pleasant, rural area that flies just a little under the radar as it’s just off the main scenic coastal Wild Atlantic Way (the road between Timoleague and Ballinspitle has become a hot favourite for contemporary architectural blow-ins).

The Price Register shows just a handful of homes with a Kilbrittain address fetching over €500,000 to date, including the former restaurant Casino House, back in 2012 at €887,500, and the imposing Lisheen House, facing the water down its long, tree-lined drive, making €950,000 back in 2016.