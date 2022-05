LIGHT and height are what it’s all about at No 139 The Falcon, a Jacob’s Island penthouse, where a double-height ceiling and double-aspect floor-to-ceiling glazing make the main living space a fantastically bright arena.

The chap that bought it in 2015 knew what he was getting, as he had rented the apartment next door prior to buying No 139.

“You could say he ‘test-drove it’ so he went for it when No 139 came up,” says selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills.

The views over the estuary from this sixth floor, south west-facing, two-bed 898 sq ft apartment are super and enjoyed from three balconies. Mr Sweeney says the main (273 sq ft) is big enough for the whole family to dine on. There’s a second 44 sq ft balcony also off the main open plan kitchen/dining/living area. A third, 73 sq ft, is off the main, en suite bedroom.

The current owner, who bought for €235,000 seven years ago, carried out several upgrades. The guide price this time is €345,000.

The apartment comes with one underground car space. The annual management fee is €1,400, gardens are communal and public transport is excellent.

VERDICT: First-time buyers and investors likely to vie for this superb penthouse.