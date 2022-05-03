Is there an end in sight to the soaring price of building materials?

Hi Kieran. Can I ask if you see any end to the ongoing increase in the cost of building materials? My partner and I want to build a home on a site on our family farm. We have held off from last year in the hope that prices might come down but with the war in Ukraine, that seems unlikely. Is there anything we can do now to protect ourselves from price increases? Can we purchase materials and keep them on-site until they are needed?

Thanks,

Martin, Crossbarry, Co Cork

Hello Martin, thank you for this question. In truth, it’s very difficult to answer definitively as there are so many moving parts. Inflation is a funny thing. If prices are going up a lot (as they have been) some people will put off a purchase in the hope prices will fall. If prices are falling, people will always put off a purchase in the hope they will fall further so you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

I am not sure of your exact circumstances but given you are building a family home, there is more at stake than a pure investment for financial gain. For example, if you are planning a family or if you have young children, then the time you share with them in your new home is very precious and I would factor this into your decision. There is also your current living situation (whether you are renting/living with family) to consider.

So, material prices (timber, pvc, insulation and steel) were the key drivers of inflation for much of last year from late spring onwards, once the world economy opened up.

Last autumn there was a follow-on of products that were affected by these material price increases and then some labour increases thereafter, more in the wet trades, which tend to be the most volatile.

So, where are we now? I have spoken to suppliers and quantity surveyors lately and, for now, it seems that there is a little more to go in the present quarter and, after that, it remains uncertain. We have transitioned from a global pandemic to a war in Eastern Europe so how much has already been factored in and how much is left to go, we don’t know.

The ESRI is forecasting inflation in Ireland to peak in the summer, as does Philip Lane, of the European Central Bank, but it’s wait-and-see. Does this mean construction inflation will level mid-year? This needs to be examined in greater detail but there is a slight softening in demand of late which may well help this case.

As regards buying materials in advance for your new build: This is tricky as you need to ensure you have the right materials, in the right quantity, at the right time. You could do up a list of what you need and compare suppliers for the best price and most stable supply line. Then ask when they expect their next price change and plan accordingly. Personally, I would only buy about two months in advance I’d be concerned about storing large quantities of building materials long term, because of dampness or deterioration in storage or, indeed, theft.

Again, time is a silent killer. We are all on this Earth for a limited time and life eventually must go on. How many times have your parents or grandparents talked about when they bought or built their own home? They muse about how expensive they thought it was at the time, but of course now it looks like the bargain of the (20th) century. I am certainly not discounting the current inflation and the pressure it is placing on all our shoulders, some more than others, particularly in the current housing crisis, but I wouldn’t also underestimate the value of your own time and valuable time in your new home as well as the current historically low-interest rates. So, what story will you be telling your grandchildren in time to come?