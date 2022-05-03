Is there an end in sight to the soaring price of building materials?

Hello Martin, thank you for this question. In truth, it’s very difficult to answer definitively as there are so many moving parts. Inflation is a funny thing. If prices are going up a lot (as they have been) some people will put off a purchase in the hope prices will fall. If prices are falling, people will always put off a purchase in the hope they will fall further so you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
- Civil engineer Kieran McCarthy is founder, and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show Cheap Irish Houses