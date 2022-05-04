City to County: A mid-terrace in Dublin or a thatched cottage in Wexford 

THE Glasnevin location, just around the corner from The Botanic Gardens, is without question, the main attraction for No 9 St Teresa’s Place.

That said, Martin Doyle of Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra expects that viewers, mostly first-time buyers and downsizers, will appreciate the condition of this mid-terrace redbrick three-bed Victorian property, which has just come on the market with a guide of €525,000.

“This is a beautifully presented period home which has been very well maintained over the years and is decorated with great style,” he observes.

Offering close to 900 sq ft of living space it has been sympathetically modernised while keeping a good number of original features, including floorboards and fireplaces.

Accommodation in the original part of the house includes two sitting rooms with high ceilings, cornicing and cast-iron fireplaces while a single-storey section behind has a kitchen with modern units, a small utility space and a bathroom with a claw foot, cast-iron bath.

The upstairs has three timber floored bedrooms, one with an original fireplace and one which new owners might make a bathroom. The property has an E1 BER and would benefit from an energy retrofit.

The property is “tucked away on a peaceful street beside the Botanic Gardens and Glasnevin Cemetery in an area which has a good number of schools and is well served by public transport,” says Mr Martin.

VERDICT: An attractively Victorian house in a popular spot.

The Ballagh, Co Wexford €375,000 Size 118 sq m (1,280 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER Exempt

AMERICAN buyers love pretty thatched properties like Bay Tree Cottage at Bolaboy More, The Ballagh in Wexford.

So says Nick Popplewell of Sherry FitzGerald Radford who got immediate US enquiries when he listed the attractively renovated one hundred and something-year-old, two-bed property in recent weeks.

“We are also getting enquiries from Dublin holiday home buyers,’’ he says noting that opportunities to buy traditional thatched cottages with this amount of charm and character are rare.

Quoting a guide of €375,000, he says this is a unique property which was beautifully renovated 15 years ago by a Dublin couple who have used it as a holiday home. Offering 1,280 sq ft of living space, the two-storey property mixes traditional features such as timber ceiling beams and a large stone fireplace with modern ones which include grey shaker style kitchen units with a centre island.

Entrance is via a modern version of traditional half door which leads through to a living room and a dining room.The property also has modern kitchen and two extensions at the side, one for a utility room and another for a bathroom.

Above the sitting is a galleried mezzanine area used as a study while the upper floor has two dormer windowed bedrooms.

Bay Tree Cottage has over half an acre of gardens planted with mature trees and filled with cottage garden flowers such as daisies and bluebells.

It’s located within 13 km of Enniscorthy and 14 km from Curracloe Beach.

VERDICT: A chocolate box cottage with lots of holiday appeal.

Ballysaggart, Co Waterford €375,000 Size 240 sq ft ( 2, 583 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER B3

SITUATED near the foot of the Knockmealdown Mountains in West Waterford, Rose Cottage at Ballysaggart offers scenery, tranquility and exceptionally spacious accommodation for a cottage.

Originally a small, traditional property with thick stone walls, it’s now a five-bed five-bathroom home with close to 2,600 sq ft of living space.

Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds says the transformation was carried out by previous owners.

“It’s quirky and attractive with a natural stone façade and traditional slate on the roof and is unusual in having three ground floor bedrooms which each have a staircase going up to an en suite bathroom on the first floor,’’ he says, quoting a guide of €375,000.

The property has two sitting rooms, one with the huge inglenook stone fireplace belonging to the old cottage and the other a sunroom style space overlooking the gardens at the rear. In addition to this, there’s a modern kitchen, a utility room, a study and five en suite bedrooms including two fully on the upper level.

The BER rating is a B3 which Mr Curran says is due to the high level of insulation put in during renovations.

Set on a site in excess of half an acre, Rose Cottage has extensive gardens and several outbuildings.

Located 8km from Lismore, the property has, according to Mr Curran, been attracting interest from a variety of relocators including retired couples and families searching for a home in the countryside.

VERDICT: Country living with scenery to admire and space to roam around.

Youghal, Co Cork €350,000 Size 109 sq m ( 1,170 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C1

IF YOU could wave a magic wand at a 1970s bungalow to modernise it, you would be very happy if it ended up looking like Hungry Hill at Ballyhobert near Youghal.

But the transformation of this once small bungalow into a stylish contemporary two-bed home did require major effort and expenditure by the owners.

“They modernised and redecorated it completely between 2012 and 2018. It has an extension, a new roof and windows, an upgraded heating system as well as CCTV and solar blinds,” says Fiona Hennessy of Sherry FitzGerald Hennessy seeking offers of €350,000.

Located off the N25, around 6km from Youghal, Hungry Hill is on an elevated site and has distant views of sea and Caple Island.

“This home has the X factor in terms of location, views and aspect,” observes Ms Hennessy.

A bright and modern looking home with 1,170 sq ft of living space, it has large windows, white interior walls, and laminate flooring. Behind the large south-facing front windows there’s a spacious open plan living dining area opening into a modern kitchen at the rear. Other front-facing rooms include a sitting room and a bedroom and at rear there is a second bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room.

The sloping, almost one-acre site is bounded at this time of the year by colourful gorse bushes.

VERDICT: A stylish home just 6km from Youghal beach, it’s sure to attract Cork city buyers