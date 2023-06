THERE could be a sprint to the finish for this refurbished and extended three-bed semi on Bishopstown Avenue West, home to Ireland’s Olympic marathon runner Lizzie Lee.

She and husband Paul Kelleher put it through its paces over the past 10 years, stripping it back to just one internal wall and the staircase.

Olympian Lizzie Lee and husband Paul Kelleher have completely overhauled the home that once belonged to her grandparents.

They then set about rewiring, replumbing, laying new flooring, insulating and extending, transforming Tullomoy into a home suitable for contemporary living, at the heart of a neighbourhood conducive to family life.

Tullomoy, No 5 Bishopstown Avenue West, was formerly home to Lizzie’s grandparents, Kate (Kitty) and Colonel James Seward who moved in in the ‘70s.

“We used to walk from my parents’ house through tall grass to reach it and that area is all built up now,” Lizzie says.

“My grandmother used to bake apple tarts using apples from trees in the garden that my grandfather planted. It’s a lovely neighbourhood, a lot of the homes have passed down the generations.”

Tullomoy still has the apple trees in its lovely, long rear garden, but the kitchen where tarts were baked is quite different now. Significantly bigger, it’s a bright, airy space with vaulted ceiling, velux windows and a large island. French doors lead to a rear patio.

The couple put in a new shower room downstairs, a Jack & Jill bathroom between two upstairs bedrooms and an ensuite in the main bedroom.

They bought it because they loved the location, 150 metres from the Cork University Hospital campus, within easy reach of UCC and MTU and with a good selection of schools nearby. However, a couple of kids later they’ve outgrown it, and are upsizing, albeit staying in the neighbourhood.

While they extended Tullomoy, neighbours have undertaken more ambitious side and rear extensions, which a new owner might pursue. A detached garage has home office potential.

Selling Tullomoy is Sheila Troy of Barry Auctioneers and the guide price for this 142 sq m home is €595,000.

VERDICT: Solid family home in good neighbourhood. Get on your marks.