Kieran McCarthy: Some rooms in my home are colder than others

Hi Kieran
We live in a bungalow built in 1984/86. We have gutted it, replacing doors, windows are triple glazed, the walls are pumped, and attic insulated. The problem is the two end bedrooms are colder than the rest of the house and we now have to remove a fitted wardrobe as my clothes smell mouldy. We have a PIV (positive input ventilation) system in place and there is damp course: also the gable wall of this room is cold and wallpaper won’t stay up on it. There is no sign of dampness on the wall. Our heads are wrecked, can you help solve the problem? Our heating is a stove that works well.
Thanks, Aine Ní Scealligh
Hi Aine,
