€330,000 Ladysbridge home is A-rated for energy and lifestyle

THE prospect of owning an A-rated home has never been so attractive as at a time of rampaging energy costs. As we stare down the barrel of possible winter blackouts, the EU is looking at drastic measures, such as a possible mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours. Against this dire backdrop, the home buyer finds him or herself re-arranging their “must-have” checklist: energy efficiency has been bumped up, moving closer to location and price.

As A-rated homes are the most energy efficient and tend to have the lowest energy bills, this new-to-market home in Dealg Bán, Ladysbridge, in East Cork, will appeal to those keen on keeping costs down. It will also appeal to home buyers who desire a lifestyle that includes handy access to a beach – Garryvoe is a five minute drive.

No 72 Dealg Bán, a three-bed 1300 sq ft semi, built in 2015 by Chriselle Holdings (developers of a number of new Ladysbridge estates) is primed for first time buyers (guide price is €330,000) and is in a development popular among young families.

Open plan family living

The selling agent, Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says the house is a “walk-in”, with a good amount of stylish living accommodation and some extras, including an open plan Cronin Fitted Kitchen/dining room/sunroom which is triple aspect and has French doors to the patio and rear garden.

There’s a sitting room too and a guest toilet downstairs, and three bedrooms, one ensuite, and a main bathroom, with jacuzzi bath, upstairs.

Sitting room

The fully floored attic is fitted with a Stira and solar panels on the roof help with energy costs. The wraparound garden has room enough for a Steeltech storage shed.

The current owners, who bought No 72 for €225,000 six years ago, according to the Property Price Register, are upsizing, but staying local, as they like the locality, Mr Kennedy says.

No 72 is just a short stroll from the village of Ladysbridge and Midleton is a 15 minute drive. Across the road is a scenic walkway which links Ladysbridge to Castlemartyr resort.

VERDICT: A pristine home with the prospect of lower energy costs in a location that offers a nice lifestyle.