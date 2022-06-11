Beautiful to beat around the bushes at Bandon's €675k bungalow Bracken

BUILT just over a century ago, by an army officer back from the horrors of World War l, is Bracken – a beautiful bungalow of distinction above West Cork’s Bandon town, home to two local families in the interim, and just now up for sale, ready to do service all over again.

Interior grace

The 1918-built home was extended in the 1970s, and now, as a result, has up to 3,000 sq ft inside, much of it distinctly graceful, with period-feel reception rooms to the front, more than redolent of a country house.

And, despite its many charms, the house is more than matched for interest by its gardens: half an acre, planted over decades, with many stand-out trees, climbers, clematis and wisteria, acers, agapanthus and azaleas, weeping willow, rhododendron, flowering and scented shrubs, borders filled with flowers too, and all thrumming with bees, and birdsong.

Bandon in the frame

It’s all a lovely package.

How green is my (Bandon) valley?

Bracken is set just above the Dunmanway Road, possibly Bandon’s finest residential stretch, within a walk of the town, but elevated, with south-facing view over the town and valley….if you could see much of it, though, due to the maturity of the trees along this prosperous seeming ridge, home to a broad mix of one-offs, built since the early 1900s in the main, and with some older Georgian stock below, by the lovely, lush and leafy Laurel Walk.

Lush too describes the ground of Bracken: even the house has a beard or cloak of Boston Ivy across its dash-finished façade and flanks, intertwined with honeysuckle, giving it a lovely tousled, bedded-in look.

Tousled locks and looks

It comes for sale on a half an acre of properly planted and tended gardens, the handiwork of two families (Goodes, and O’Learys) who clearly knew their stuff.

Bracken had its first viewings this week, when soft rain failed to damped viewers' interest in walking the grounds, and tiers, name-checking plants and trees, spotting bowers, a gazebo, checking the glasshouse, discovering a sheltered orchard to one side, and noting its two gated entrances, one onto the main road (not used,) the other on a cul de sac lane leading to a dozen or some home of various vintages and scale.

Garden section

Selling agent is Darragh Taaffe of Keane Mahony Smith, who guides the five-bedroomed 3,000 sq ft quality home at €675,000, rightly saying that it exudes charm and character, inside and outside, and has gardens (previous award-winners, occasionally opened for charity fundraisers) and where it’s possible to lose one’s sense of time.

A Bandon native, he knows this vicinity on and off the Dunmanway Road, and along Laurel Walk very well and says “it’s one of the finest family homes to come to the Bandon and southwest market for some time.”

Almost directly behind its half-acre but out of sight is the Presentation National School, with steps up to it just on its western boundary, while a short distance underneath, and across the Dunmanway Road and also well out of the view, are the grounds and sports amenities of Hamilton High School, a 70-year old and privately-owned Catholic boys secondary school, with a 70-year history in buildings dating to 1810 along Allen Square.

Bracken’s own history is equally and entirely Bandon, and Mr Taaffe reckons what he’s selling is a local prize.

Sliding pocket doors connect/separate the main reception and dining rooms

It’s super-solid seeming, double fronted with deep bay windows, has fine formal reception rooms with deep bays, and good fireplaces, and one on the left of the lofty hall (ground floor ceiling heights are 10’), has sliding pocket doors to a further reception/dining room, and access to the western side to a sunroom for all-weather garden admiring.

After an extension was added to the back about 35 years or more ago, Bracken grew to 278 sq m or c 3,000 sq ft, and to the back now is kitchen, family room with stone fireplace and exposed ceiling beams (making for four reception rooms, at least) with fireplace, serving pantry, utility/laundry and storage.

Sun spot

Also at ground are two bedrooms, a single and a large double to a front corner with views, by a bathroom: the double in front is thought to have been the original army owner’s, as he had mobility issues after being in battle.

Main dormer bedroom, which is en suite

Above are three more bedrooms, a very good central one, with a timber-paneled ceiling, tall black and white cast iron fireplace and with curtain pelmets around a generous box dormer window, placed mid-ships on Bracken’s front roof profile.

Elsewhere, unusual apex-shaped smaller dormer windows are a distinctive feature in the roof, which has a number of large terracotta chimney pots setting it all off with some aplomb on high.

Internal features include original doors, finger plates, handles (some brass), quality fireplaces aplenty, decorative coving and internal arches and, overall ‘aura’ of gentle and genteel age.

VERDICT: Bandon natives will justly rate Bracken, but will they be blown out of it by bidding from blow-ins?