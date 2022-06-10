Head-turning €1.5m West Cork headland sale set to make waves far and wide

FANCY your own West Cork headland, and a chunky bite of the Wild Atlantic Way?

One beside a very popular beach and the sheltered crook of a pier for mackerel fishing?

A dream spot set a few minutes’ walk from a picturesque village, with one of the country’s best restaurants Pilgrims, amid other restaurant cafes, bars, shops, schools and services?

Outline of what's on offer in once in a lifetime opportunity. Pics Tom Vaughan

Would you like your own landbank to come with a near-surfeit of natural beauty along an indented stretch of coastline?

And, views of the ocean and passing craft?

The night-time flash Galley Head lighthouse? Ownership of one surviving wall of an historic watch tower, and a view to a castle ruin now stranded on a rock?

All of this, and more, plus the strong ‘memory’ and romantic remains of a beautiful old farmhouse of character, once substantial, and which just may be able to be rehabilitated?

Asking too much?

Well, it might not be, for those looking for an exceptional slice of West Cork to call their own, and the money to fund it.

Luscious land - and, what a location!

Look no further. Come cast an eye over Downeen, a modestly jutting headland just south west of Rosscarbery, with one of its extensive land boundaries running along and above the Pier Road by the Warren Strand.

The view: Downeen Castle is out on its own - literally.

Then the bulk of the 122 acres stops only at the ocean, and by the defiantly- standing remain of Downeen Castle, a stone sliver now stranded on a rock cut off from the headland after cliff falls, and erosion saw access denied centuries back, save for gulls.

In property parlance or the pantheon of justly-used cliches, this is indeed a prize offer, the like of which only ever comes along once in a blue moon shimmering over the waves.

Listed with estate agent John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde is what’s been known in his Rosscarbery locale for decades as ‘Cahalanes Farm,’ the one-time home of three siblings, two sisters and their brother, the last of whom passed away decades ago.

The 122 acres of land here – sensibly being offered in two lots as buyer interest might well be diverse and extend past ‘mere’ agricultural interest - once formed part of an even larger farm holding, and the remains of the Cahalane family home also seem to bear out the impression it was quite an affluent farm holding and household in its heyday and prime.

Interior: pic Tommy Barker

But, that prime might have been half a century or so back: the home with the remnants of elegance well-past faded has been in decline for decades now, becoming roofless, open to the elements, and greening-in inside.

Utterly evocative, but quite obviously dangerous in parts with collapsed ceilings and floors, it has the spectral outline of window opes cloaked in ivies, and some internal joinery some as a fanlight and a few doorcases has survived, little more than tracery of finery.

At best, it’s an utter restoration job, sadly some might deem it past salvation. As it’s so overgrown it might even be hard to make out its original size: perhaps 3,000 sq ft, at a guess, and dense growth crowding around it also reveals glimpses of old farm buildings behind.

Right now, its happiest inhabitant are bees, as the grounds hold a dozen or so hives: someone’s been busy, even if gathering honey.

Now, it’s moving on from honey, to money.

There are two beneficiary families of the Cahalane farm, and all-in guide price for the entire is c €1.5 million.

There’s a divide of the old house on seven wooded and overgrow acres which could hold any number of horticultural delights at €250,000, with the balance of 114 acres offered at €1.25 million, and this include the last standing wall of a centuries’ old sentinel or watchtower, at the southern end of the land folio.

Old signal tower

In land terms, it equates to €10,500 an acre, some progressive farmer will hardly bat an eyelid at this sort of valuation, even if some land might need what they’d see as ‘improvement.’ Might it go some other route entirely? Be bought by some left-of-field buyer who’d rewild it? Or, maybe someone might see it as a leisure opportunity, or hobby farm, or just a place to safely plank a sum of cash, knowing that land isn’t being made anymore (in fact, here, it is being eroded, ever so slightly, fraying at the cliff and shoreline!) There isn’t enough land for a golf course or a replica Old Head course, despite being on another Wild Atlantic promontory: maybe enough for nine holes, but that’s unlikely.

An investor or someone not planning to live here and farm it themselves might get €250 or €300 per acre if leased, and that could see an income of perhaps €30,000 pa come from that, and given that it would be tax-free under specific rules that could be the same as a net income of €60,000 or €70,000, says land specialist John Hodnett.

Even though it’s not the most prime of lands in farming terms, its setting lifts it to another plane entirely – and Rosscarbery is a property hot-spot of late - so competing farmer bidders might have their work cut out to secure it as a purchase.

Work to do.....? Pic Tommy Barker

Mr Hodnett enthuses that it’s in a pivotal position, with a house in a ruinous condition but offering “great future potential, and summarises of “it’s certainly one of the finest agricultural holdings to come to the West Cork market in recent times, offering quality lands and exceptional views over the Atlantic Ocean, the Warren beach and Rosscarbery estuary.

The same estate agency earlier this year offered a 0.72 acre site at Rosscarbery’s Downeen (or, An Dúinín, little fort) with full and unrestricted planning for a 2,200 sq ft contemporary home at €250,000, the same guide as the derelict and haunting ruin here on seven acres is listed at: they’ll get very different buyers, for sure.

Indicative of the unpredictable nature of sales in and around Rosscarbery, a 1950s bungalow on the Warren Strand/Cregane beach (which just lost its Blue Flag Status this year) offered put for sale three years ago at €395,000 made a whopping €690,000.

In contrast, also sold back then at what have been a bargain price by comparison was Rosscarbery’s Mercy Convent, a 1890s building on three acres with several old cottages behind, in an imperious setting overlooking the lagoon, bought by TV’s Franc, aka Peter Kelly, for a sum thought to be less than €450,000 and where future use plans may soon be revealed.

A bit Downeen at heel? Pic Tommy Barker

VERDICT: Farmers may be put to the pin of their collars to see off non-farmer bids here as other wealthy types will get on down to Downeen – the likes of it might not come around again for years.