Cork's €525k Clara in an estate of grace and "the nicest semi-d you'll see this year," says agent

THERE’s a very strong boast made about Clara, a four-bed estate home as it comes to a mid-2022 market — “I think it’s the nicest semi-d you’ll see this year,” says its selling agent Brian Olden.

Simply spotless

The auctioneer with Cohalan Downing lists the mid-1900s 1,248 sq ft semi-d this week with a €525,000 AMV. While his quite specifically approving claim might yet be well disproved (and, he’s not short of really good houses to sell any year) there is, indeed, something ineffably pleasing about it.

It must be the sum of its parts because, whilst on a number of individual metrics, it would score highly, not on any one in particular so as to merit a “nicest semi-d you’ll see this year” accolade.

First, the basics.

Clara's a pristine property

Clara, or No 17, is in the cul de sac Ballincurrig estate, off the main Douglas Road, a pretty well-thought-of estate (a handful of recent resales have been in the mid €500k levels), quiet, with a mix of detacheds and semis of a variety of styles, and is within an easy walk of Douglas Village, and a slightly longer trot to town.

It’s on two bus routes, has schools aplenty to choose from, primary and secondary, and sports facilities too, plus a public park, and shops, as well as the Briar Rose (and, an Iceland) less than 500 metres away.

Clara got its name from previous owners (the very first?) who had roots in Clara, Co Offaly, and the current family owners are here ‘only’ since the mid 1970s, and are possibly the third occupiers who’ve appreciated its many positives.

It’s a four-bedroomed home, with quite original layout, and has two, side-by-side reception rooms to the front, each good sized with fireplaces (one the original tiled type) and has a spotless kitchen, fitted a decade or so ago, to the back facing west.

Rear view with extension scope, inc attic conversion potential

So, west-facing back garden? Another plus, and it’s mature, bedecked with pride and joy begonias, with flowering shrubs, healthy trees and hedges, level lawn, is largely walled, utterly secure and has a sheltering detached garage to one side, beckoning for higher-end uses, annexation even into some future extension?

Then, there’s the originality and pristine condition, utterly honest: it’s a home that clearly has always been kept immaculate, doesn’t need staging, presenting with aplomb, from the ‘Welcome’ coir mat set into a section of oak flooring in the generous-sized hall, and beyond, room by room.

Welcoming hall: spot the mat inset into the oak floor?

Every room is possibly a foot or two wider, or deeper, than in many semi-ds of its era (1950s?) and that extra fraction of space makes such a difference.

The kitchen’s grand, but isn’t huge, but has a trick up its sleeve: a pantry to the side/back, under the stairs, bright, and bone dry, untouched by the passage of decades.

The builder day one was Denis McCarthy, whose finishes can be seen in estates across Cork city, from Douglas to Bishopstown…things like the polished mahogany handrail on the stairs are typical of his work.

Behind the almost slab-fronted, super-simple dash façade (four large windows, no fuss, little ornamentation),and entered from the side, there’s ground floor guest WC, and cloakroom, up the carpeted stairs is a gleaming simple bathroom with double shower, and two of the four first floor bedrooms are good doubles.

Clara has four bedrooms, two of them are good doubles

Families looking to buy will appreciate a fourth bedroom, or optional home office, and while none of the décor will be described as ‘contemporary’ many would be happy to move just straight in — it’s more than good enough — make themselves at home and make plans for the years ahead, either as funds allow, or once building prices come back some bit more to earth once more.

Gardeners' delight

Such plans could include an attic conversion, as the neighbour next door on the other half has done in the past, or a sun room, or a single, or double extension, wrap-around or other, the ‘Offaly nice’ Clara can take it all, subject to planning permission.

VERDICT: More than the sum of its parts, for sure, Clara is a house that seemingly has held its youth, ageing only every so mildly, and with a grace unflustered by fashions.