Cork's €525k Clara in an estate of grace and "the nicest semi-d you'll see this year," says agent

|
Douglas Road, Cork City
|
€525,000
|
Size
|
116 sq m (1,248 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E2
The auctioneer with Cohalan Downing lists the mid-1900s 1,248 sq ft semi-d this week with a €525,000 AMV. While his quite specifically approving claim might yet be well disproved (and, he’s not short of really good houses to sell any year) there is, indeed, something ineffably pleasing about it.
Clara, or No 17, is in the cul de sac Ballincurrig estate, off the main Douglas Road, a pretty well-thought-of estate (a handful of recent resales have been in the mid €500k levels), quiet, with a mix of detacheds and semis of a variety of styles, and is within an easy walk of Douglas Village, and a slightly longer trot to town.
So, west-facing back garden? Another plus, and it’s mature, bedecked with pride and joy begonias, with flowering shrubs, healthy trees and hedges, level lawn, is largely walled, utterly secure and has a sheltering detached garage to one side, beckoning for higher-end uses, annexation even into some future extension?
Then, there’s the originality and pristine condition, utterly honest: it’s a home that clearly has always been kept immaculate, doesn’t need staging, presenting with aplomb, from the ‘Welcome’ coir mat set into a section of oak flooring in the generous-sized hall, and beyond, room by room.
Behind the almost slab-fronted, super-simple dash façade (four large windows, no fuss, little ornamentation),and entered from the side, there’s ground floor guest WC, and cloakroom, up the carpeted stairs is a gleaming simple bathroom with double shower, and two of the four first floor bedrooms are good doubles.
Such plans could include an attic conversion, as the neighbour next door on the other half has done in the past, or a sun room, or a single, or double extension, wrap-around or other, the ‘Offaly nice’ Clara can take it all, subject to planning permission.