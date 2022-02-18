Thrice-restored €775k harbour home was good, then better and, now, it's just the very best

WHEN No 2 Belgrave Place last sold, nearly eight years ago, it was already in good shape. Very, very good in fact.

Fine fettle: No 2 Belgrave Terrace, second from right, is ship-shape inside and outside

Now, however, this lofty and elevated Victorian period home overlooking the waters of Cork harbour, is even better, even if much of the work done, and the copious amounts of money spent since, remains almost out of sight.

But it’s very reassuring to know it’s been done twice over, belts and braces, overseen by a team of experts working under the guidance of a consulting engineer, and interior architect Odette Kearney, who modestly but correctly asserts “it’s been brought to another level.”

View from restored first floor balcony

This was a family project, in a very personal way, for designer Ms Kearney, who was asked to check out this 1850s-built, four-storey beauty in an imperial setting in Cork’s Glenbrook for her own sister and family, an Irish/Cypriot couple who live overseas but who really wanted a solid base in Cork, near extended family.

No 2 last came for sale back in spring 2014, when it also featured here over as many editorial pages as now, an0 with its ‘five star’ interior standards and fittings justly flagged and praised.

Front reception. All fireplaces are now functioning

The previous owners had bought it back in 2006 (it had featured here in 2005 too, when it was also described as lovingly restored!) and was priced then at €500,000.

Its then-buyers were a young couple who, coming up to the Tiger Years, spent as much again, ie a total budget close to €1 million, to have it superbly comfortable, pristine in its presentation, filled with high-end brands, and services, extended and with its tiered gardens landscaped and lush.

Given the times that had been in it, boom to bust, they were never going to get their full c €1m investment back.

When they put it for sale in 2014, moving to an even larger period home challenge in adjacent Monkstown, it had been priced at €475,000, and was bid to €550,000 when its current owners got their hands on it. But, even delighted as they were, they knew they’d have more to spend on it.

Rear view of Belgrave Place

There was work to be done deep down, under floors in front, on all-important drainage behind and in a side passage too, and the underneath had to be taken out and replaced in an annex to the back, bridging over a communal rear access lane for services.

And, perhaps most notably and salutary, they bit the bullet and conserved and upgraded the defining visual feature of their portion of this terrace of four aesthetically appealing and admirable Victorians, the first-floor balcony which was clearly showing the effects of the passage of time, more than a century and a half in the salty sea air.

And, that needed a crane, and a dedicated specialist, of which more anon......

“What I love about 2 Belgrave is that it is a house with great bones, and with its original features still intact,” acknowledges East Cork-based interior architect Odette, known for an eagle and expert eye.

Balcony restored by Charlie Trigg, with the help of a crane to remove it to a workshop in Lismore

“When I surveyed the house initially, with a view to advising my sister on purchasing I could see that, although the house looked fabulous, there was work to be done under the surface,” she says.

However, “I knew that doing this restoration work, although tedious, would pay dividends in ensuring that the house would be preserved for another century, and the advice of engineer, Colm Cashman was invaluable.”

“He pulled no punches, in his report on the house and advised from the outset, what work needed to be done, so it was a case of buying the house and knowing what needed to be done rather than buying a ‘pig in a poke’. Colm provided expert advice throughout, and I’d advise anyone buying a period house to engage a chartered engineer — and to listen to their advice,” she states.

Interlinked ground floor reception rooms with sliding pocket doors

Now a five-star++ home, No 2 is new to market with estate agent Adrianna Hegarty, who is Midleton based and who is making it her mission to find a replacement, smaller place in or around East Cork for her vendors of this impressive home. It’s one they have got less use of than they’d hoped for back seven or eight years ago when purchased, in part due to Covid-19.

Front bedroom with balcony beyond, via central French doors

That global pandemic meant they barely got to see, or use, this supremely comfortable home for the guts of two years, due to travel restrictions, but their love for it still shines out. “When we bought it was like a beautifully iced cake…” says the woman of the house, going on to indicate that even with expensive ingredients clearly in the mix inside too, it had a shortcoming….the building equivalent of a Bake Off’s soggy bottoms?

No longer: it should coast past any test now after three rounds of spend, going from good (2005), to better (2014), to the very best (2021).

Auctioneer Ms Hegarty launches it at €775,000 and surely there’s no need to spend another penny at all on it, bar move in. Although, given the overall look and feel, it’s entirely possible that a buyer might want to buy it as-is, furnished, as the complete package.

High-end kitchen

It’s going to have huge appeal to the cohort of relocaters to Cork of late, those who have lived and worked overseas, who have earned good money, gotten accustomed to the best, and don’t want to compromise on living quality, if and when they return.

Grand Glenbrook setting

It’s not entirely coincidental that Cork harbour’s Belgrave Place smacks slightly of London’s Belgravia and that reaching for, eh, upwardly mobile, comparisons is seen also in the quality of period homes in Cork city’s Belgrave Avenue and Belgrave Place, in and around Wellington Road.

(A 2021 sale of a similar era period home, the detached Simla just south of Glenbrook’s Belgrave Terrace, shows the hot demand for walk-in homes in this harbour quarter.

Neighbouring Simla made €715,000 in 2021

That immaculate home Simla went for sale in August guiding €600,000 and sold in swift order, showing at €715,000 on the Price Register. It had previously sold in 2018 for €425k, to an American/Irish family, who oversaw its renewal, before relocating to the west of Ireland.)

Back at No 2 Belgrave Place, all of the fireplaces in the house are operational and all chimneys and chimneystacks have been refurbished and restored “with the excellent collaboration of the neighbours on each side,” and it appears there’s a real neighbourly sense of pride too in the terrace of four, with all now showing the imprint of recent investment, with near-matching cream external shades on painted render, tended gardens, smart rear extensions and tiered gardens out-back, all rising steeply up to eyrie-like viewing points.

Rear family room with terrace access gets evening sun

No 2’s gardens include a sit-out patio by an evening sun-trap terrace and sun room, a higher level with outdoor hot-tub, in situ since previous owners went to significant effort to get it installed up here. At the very pinnacle is a compact and contemplative paved circle, for contemplating the pleasure of long views, and deep thought (and regret for forgetting to bring up the flask of coffee on the uphill haul.) Incidentally, No 2 has a slightly wider top garden section, after acquiring extra ground from an earlier owner of No 1, for just one shilling.

The owners, and architect Odette, all fell equally for the views over the Lee as the river wends its way to the expanses of Cork harbour beyond Monkstown, and the property has day-long views of the Cross River ferry from Glenbrook to Carrigloe.

Front patio

Sun streams in through the tall windows in front all morning and into the middle of the day, before wheeling around to the back terrace/patio and solitude of the gardens above. “It’s a delight to sit on the front patio at any time of the day watching the river traffic and idly looking up shipping movement apps to determine the vessels’ ultimate destinations, the port from where they set sail and the cargo of any passing ships,” they say.

Well-placed too for scanning such waterborne traffic is the just-reinstated, masterwork done on the first-floor balcony, reached via French doors off the main or largest, front bedroom.

Pretty pristine period property

This was taken on and by specialist metalworker Charlie Trigg, based in Lismore in Waterford who “is undoubtedly a master craftsman, who refurbished it to an as-new state. He organised both the dismantling and transportation of the balcony to his workshop in Lismore, and took care to raise it to a required health and safety level without compromising on the integrity of the original.”

Mr Trigg’s portfolio (in a 35 year craft career to-date) includes lots of work for the OPW, work at period homes like Annesgrove, Strancally, Ballynatray and Doneraile Park, as well as St Colman’s Cathedral Cobh, Cork City Hall and, closer to his home, at Lismore Castle where he made new entrance gates for the Devonshires, who then had him do ironwork for a library and balcony at their London home.

Here, at Cork’s Belgrave Terrace, the balcony work involved sand-blasting, fitting a new steel deck, restoring and repairing old castings and wrought iron, inlaid into a new steel framework. It was then hot zinc sprayed (not hot dipped galvanised as this would damage the old wrought iron), and then saw a two-pack powder coat paint finish – before being brought back and reinstalled by crane.

Top Tier: hot tub on high

Ms Kearney also pays tribute to crane supplier Seán Murphy and says Charlie Trigg “organised the cranes and installation of the refurbished balcony in one-heart stopping afternoon as we watched the balcony being swung into place above the telephone lines, while wonderful neighbours were most accommodating with regard to the upheaval of parking elsewhere for the day and generally throughout the restoration work when suppliers, workmen and tradespersons were coming and going.”

Multi-level

Main contractor for the restoration work was east Cork based Emmett Parker. He also worked on the restoration of Belvelly Castle “and his skill, knowledge, reliability and good humour, helped to keep everyone sane during the upheaval of restoration.”

Coming on board too was Trevor Robinson, a specialist in period timber restoration in period houses (in Cobh particularly,) and he restored the French windows giving access out to the refurbished balcony.

Main bathroom, marble floored, with double shower and freestanding bath

A trip over the county bounds to the Déise saw tiles sourced from First Choice Tiles in Dungarvan, including a match in Jura marble for the main bathroom with its standalone bath, double shower and Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, taps etc, and new lighting came from Lightplan, Cork.

Ms Kearney’s contacts list came up trumps too with painter Leonard Lyons, “a consummate professional, ultra-reliable and skilled at painting old buildings both interior and exterior and has worked at Lismore Castle, Fota House and Belvelly,” she adds, with shades and tones from Little Green ranges in Hickeys.

Individual furniture items were made to order from Martin Forde, while sofas, oversize bed headboards, and occasional chairs were made to order by Ken Jackson, Cork.

An en suite bedroom

Estate agent Adrianna Hegarty bills the mid-terrace home as “magnificent and exuding all the architectural features that make houses of this era so unique,” mentioning the internal coving and plasterwork, high ceilings, working fireplaces, sash windows, and external render detailing, eaves brackets and that once-more immaculate cast-iron balcony.

She adds there are rooms of excellent proportions throughout, with “great flexibility in how to live and utilise this home, ensuring that all the family’s needs are met.”

VERDICT: Shipshape for sure.