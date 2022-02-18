Thrice-restored €775k harbour home was good, then better and, now, it's just the very best

|
Glenbrook, Cork Harbour
€775,000
Size
255 sq m (2,750 sq ft ) inc attic level
Bedrooms
4 + attic
Bathrooms
4
BER
C3
Now, however, this lofty and elevated Victorian period home overlooking the waters of Cork harbour, is even better, even if much of the work done, and the copious amounts of money spent since, remains almost out of sight.
No 2 last came for sale back in spring 2014, when it also featured here over as many editorial pages as now, an0 with its ‘five star’ interior standards and fittings justly flagged and praised.
There was work to be done deep down, under floors in front, on all-important drainage behind and in a side passage too, and the underneath had to be taken out and replaced in an annex to the back, bridging over a communal rear access lane for services.
“What I love about 2 Belgrave is that it is a house with great bones, and with its original features still intact,” acknowledges East Cork-based interior architect Odette, known for an eagle and expert eye.
“He pulled no punches, in his report on the house and advised from the outset, what work needed to be done, so it was a case of buying the house and knowing what needed to be done rather than buying a ‘pig in a poke’. Colm provided expert advice throughout, and I’d advise anyone buying a period house to engage a chartered engineer — and to listen to their advice,” she states.
That global pandemic meant they barely got to see, or use, this supremely comfortable home for the guts of two years, due to travel restrictions, but their love for it still shines out. “When we bought it was like a beautifully iced cake…” says the woman of the house, going on to indicate that even with expensive ingredients clearly in the mix inside too, it had a shortcoming….the building equivalent of a Bake Off’s soggy bottoms?
Auctioneer Ms Hegarty launches it at €775,000 and surely there’s no need to spend another penny at all on it, bar move in. Although, given the overall look and feel, it’s entirely possible that a buyer might want to buy it as-is, furnished, as the complete package.
It’s not entirely coincidental that Cork harbour’s Belgrave Place smacks slightly of London’s Belgravia and that reaching for, eh, upwardly mobile, comparisons is seen also in the quality of period homes in Cork city’s Belgrave Avenue and Belgrave Place, in and around Wellington Road.
That immaculate home Simla went for sale in August guiding €600,000 and sold in swift order, showing at €715,000 on the Price Register. It had previously sold in 2018 for €425k, to an American/Irish family, who oversaw its renewal, before relocating to the west of Ireland.)
No 2’s gardens include a sit-out patio by an evening sun-trap terrace and sun room, a higher level with outdoor hot-tub, in situ since previous owners went to significant effort to get it installed up here. At the very pinnacle is a compact and contemplative paved circle, for contemplating the pleasure of long views, and deep thought (and regret for forgetting to bring up the flask of coffee on the uphill haul.) Incidentally, No 2 has a slightly wider top garden section, after acquiring extra ground from an earlier owner of No 1, for just one shilling.
The owners, and architect Odette, all fell equally for the views over the Lee as the river wends its way to the expanses of Cork harbour beyond Monkstown, and the property has day-long views of the Cross River ferry from Glenbrook to Carrigloe.
Well-placed too for scanning such waterborne traffic is the just-reinstated, masterwork done on the first-floor balcony, reached via French doors off the main or largest, front bedroom.
Here, at Cork’s Belgrave Terrace, the balcony work involved sand-blasting, fitting a new steel deck, restoring and repairing old castings and wrought iron, inlaid into a new steel framework. It was then hot zinc sprayed (not hot dipped galvanised as this would damage the old wrought iron), and then saw a two-pack powder coat paint finish – before being brought back and reinstalled by crane.
Main contractor for the restoration work was east Cork based Emmett Parker. He also worked on the restoration of Belvelly Castle “and his skill, knowledge, reliability and good humour, helped to keep everyone sane during the upheaval of restoration.”
A trip over the county bounds to the Déise saw tiles sourced from First Choice Tiles in Dungarvan, including a match in Jura marble for the main bathroom with its standalone bath, double shower and Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, taps etc, and new lighting came from Lightplan, Cork.
Individual furniture items were made to order from Martin Forde, while sofas, oversize bed headboards, and occasional chairs were made to order by Ken Jackson, Cork.