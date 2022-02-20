A Hampstead home waiting for you, for €670k, in Cork's Frankfield

|
Frankfield, Cork City
|
€670,000
|
Size
|
245 sq m (2,640 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
It's eight years now since 10 serviced sites got offered for sale at a Ballycurreen, Frankfield setting with an upwardly-mobile sounding address called Hampstead. Here, launch prices day one had gone from €190,0000 to €235,000 for the ready-to-go sites, with full planning granted for a range of designs and sizes.
Now, nine of the 10 have been built on, with variations. The earlier arrivals are getting used to the later ones, all are detached and large, and landscaping is also now starting to bed them all down all the more: give it another few years, and all should be verdant.
While writing about them in these pages in 2016, we opined build costs could be in the region of €100 per square foot.