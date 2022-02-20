A Hampstead home waiting for you, for €670k, in Cork's Frankfield

It's eight years now since 10 serviced sites got offered for sale at a Ballycurreen, Frankfield setting with an upwardly-mobile sounding address called Hampstead. Here, launch prices day one had gone from €190,0000 to €235,000 for the ready-to-go sites, with full planning granted for a range of designs and sizes.

Pull up a seat

Now, nine of the 10 have been built on, with variations. The earlier arrivals are getting used to the later ones, all are detached and large, and landscaping is also now starting to bed them all down all the more: give it another few years, and all should be verdant.

South aspect to the rear

There’ll be a curiosity now among home hunters with the arrival of No 3 Hampstead, a fully finished home on a good-sized site within, with all of its rooms well-sized — even the hall seems enormous, wide enough for lots of children’s fun and games — and the back has a perfect, southerly aspect.

Built by a family living in Northern Ireland at the time, now with two young children, No 3 has just been listed by Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald and carries an AMV of €670,000, scoring a very impressive A2 BER, partly helped by solar panels for lashings of hot water.

And, despite having 2,600 sq ft over its two expansive levels there’s provision made in the roof design for the next occupants to go up another floor, into the attic, as some neighbours have already done.

Right now, it has four, square bedrooms at the corners, two of them with en suite bathrooms (one with dressing room), plus main family bathroom, all with good sanitary ware, neutral tiling, heated towel radiators and the main family bathroom has a capacious, double-ended and free-standing bath: sing the praises of solar heated hot water....

At ground, the large hall is in the centre, with a carpeted reception room to the right with a bay window. This room, like a further reception on the other side of the hall with three window opes in a shallower bay, has an open fireplace, ready to take a wood-burning stove, or a visually engaging chimneypiece and insert.

There’s a guest WC, and a cloakroom off the hall, but nothing really compares then to the size and scale of the open plan kitchen/living/dining room to the back, taking up the full width of the already-large home, and it’s nearly 35’ by 18’, super-bright thanks to a bang-on aspect, primed for solar gain.

There’s a white gloss Kube kitchen with large island and breakfast bar at one side, with a contemporary five-bulb light fixture over the island, while the far side easily holds a big corner sofa, large screen TV and a round dining table, whilst sturdy sliding doors open to a sun-trap paved patio.

The kitchen already has masses of units and storage, but there’s further back-up with banks more units in a utility room with side/garden access.

Want more? There’s a separate pantry too, to round out the picture, while pops of colour come from art (two multi-coloured bright works, animal paintings in vivid hues, by a Scottish artist Steven Browne) and from tall dining stools by the breakfast island.

No 3 comes for sale in as-new condition, as effectively it is brand new, so all a new owner will have to do is bring furniture, replacement art for the walls and maybe some other colours, then do further landscaping in the good-sized gardens, which are walled in, with laurels planted at the southern boundary.

The location is close to several of Ballycurreen’s busy and engagingly-tenanted commercial parks, while the site for Hampstead’s ten one-offs was originally part of a large landbank acquired in the 1990s by noted homebuilders McInerney’s, for their Alderbrook development just a bit closer to the Kinsale Road roundabout.

It was then acquired via a receiver by TFT Developments, who secured the planning and serviced these sites.

While writing about them in these pages in 2016, we opined build costs could be in the region of €100 per square foot.

Bay window in a front reception room, with fire ope ready for a stove or insert

As anyone building a home today will know to their chagrin, €100 psf now already sounds delightfully quaint and old fashioned….if you could even get a builder.

VERDICT: All the heavy lifting is done by No 3’s departing owners, who have another house elsewhere in the city suburbs close to construction completion. Gluttons for punishment!