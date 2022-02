It's a delicate balance, restoring a period home, yet future-proofing it for the years to come.

However, the owner of 5 Glenbrook Terrace got it bang on right: what needed major work got it, but the bits that gently showed its age and original careful construction were carefully kept.

Harbour view from No 5

Monkey-tail end to lovely stair rail

Canted bay window

In fact, the woman who bought this Victorian period home overlooking the waters of Cork harbour as a total do-er up back just three years ago had been on the point of signing a contract with a builder to do the works needed when she realised — aghast — that he planned to rip out all of the ceilings and original plasterwork and reinstate them with new, look-alike coving and ‘modern’ materials.

She dug in her heels, moved on swiftly after realising there was no meeting of minds as to how to progress the work, and by a serendipitous stroke of luck came across builder Jim Mulcahy from South & County Construction.

Highly recommended to her, he’d just had a job canceled, last minute, as a client suddenly lost finance, and so he was good to start, crew of eight in tow, showing a sympathy to the work in hand that’s now so-evident in the finished work seen here today.

Long haul has been done in this hall

New kitchen and air-to-water heating

Bay window is the hot spot

Examples include the hall’s internal arch, the immaculate woodwork in the stairs’ burnished hardwood handrail with its monkey-tail end, retained coving, and in things like the reuse of window shutters as double doors for a newly-installed ground floor guest WC, snuck into a compact space, and with feature glass blocks as a wall divide on the other side, a neat touch of modernity, and practicality in one fell swoop.

All of this isn’t to say this was an easy job: far from it, and a record of images showing it as work started bears testimony to the scale of what was needed.

A B2 BER also is a massive validation for the future-proofing done to get this mid 1800s house good to serve for decades, or centuries, to come. After all, the previous gentleman owner had happily lived here in No 5, in this neighbourly row, to reach and surpass 100 years of age.

The B2 BER means whoever comes to buy now can take advantage of a reduced mortgage rate too, available to A- or B-rated homes, and so deep was the retrofit and efficient energy system installed that the BER assessor reckoned it would get to an A3 if the chimney in the front sitting room was permanently blocked off.

Dining area beyond the 'ante' room with glass roof insert

Main bedroom

Grace inside

However, that’s something the owner wasn’t, and isn’t, keen to do, as now that she’s selling and thinking of a downsizing move overseas from this immaculate 1,520 sq ft period property, she feels that its next owners who are certain to be here longer than she has been may very well want a fire, or a stove, and she’s not going to cut off their options.

No 5 is the only Glenbrook Terrace house to show on the Price Register in the last decade (they tend to be ‘homes for life’), and it’s recorded in 2019 as fetching €190,000, a price which reflected the fact it was in dire need of total renovation.

The expenditure on it more than outpaced the purchase price, well into the €200ks, as nothing was spared. Now that it’s all done, it’s priced at, or from, €425,000 by selling agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald.

It’s going to get attention, and competitive bidding likely in excess of the AMV, on two counts: one being its absolute walk-in condition and high B2 BER; the other is, of course, the setting, just across the Monkstown-Glenbrook road and river section, facing Great Island and with daily shipping and marine traffic to catch the eye and engage the senses, and the sense of the romantic.

No 5 is a two-story, three-bed home, now very deep after being extended to the rear, with a south-east aspect to the front, where there’s a lovely garden set up above the road with a communal access path behind old red brick pillars.

The front of the house basks in sunshine all day long, especially thanks to its ground floor front deep bay window, the absolute ‘hot-spot’ for watching the world go by, and this is a lovely room, furnished in period-appropriate style.

It’s got sliding sash double glazed windows, appropriate to the original style, and this room links to a smaller, rear ‘ante’ room with original sliding double doors reinstated.

When closed, these solid timber double doors ‘compartmentalize’ the front and ante rooms; when open they extended the river views all the way from the far end kitchen, past a dining section, which all goes to show the sheer depth of the house. And, handily, there’s a glass roof section over a core area towards the back to draw in additional light.

Even when plonked at the kitchen island, way, way back, there’s a water view to be had but, almost sadly, it seems that, over time, the previous owner had begun to lose this view.

As time marched on, both for himself and the house, he moved to the back section of the house, kitchen, where there was a small room with a fireplace, easy to stay warm in, forsaking the larger front room with its views, but old, leaky windows, and the house had a not unsurprising G- BER stamp when it was last sold.

To get it up to a B2 saw new double glazing, insulation upgrades, and an air to water heating system installed, with all new rads, wiring, plumbing etc, and selling agents Sherry Fitz say the finished product “is a credit to its owner, with a mix of high-end fittings and retained, original features.”

Apart from the ground floor guest WC, two of the upstairs bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, one with a bath, and the rooms are separated by a half-return off the elegant stairs, one to the front with water views, two to the rear, a double and a single.

Back at ground level, there’s now an added-on section beyond the kitchen, home to a utility room with laundry section, and this gets sun later in the day, with access to a rear lane running behind the terrace of homes.

Ante room with pocket doors open

Thus, there’s car access via this back lane, ideal for loading and unloading shopping or buggies, and there’s also a shed for storage but, day-to-day, most residents park up the front on the road, with their gardens giving a nice sense of remove, and proving popular for sitting out and sun-taking, and view savouring.

VERDICT: Glenbrook Terrace, with its run of eight homes, some two-bay and others three-bay, and canted bay windows capturing light and views “remains an eye-catching addition to the streetscape,” says the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.