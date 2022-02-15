Skellig views or city living? What a €400k+ property budget buys in Cork, Kerry, Longford and Limerick

Skelligs Rest on the Ring of Kerry is a wonderfully scenic and romantic option for a buyer looking to relocate to the coast.

The only difficulty for someone planning to work from home from this one-hundred-year-old, two-bed cottage near Waterville would be the danger of spending too much time admiring the views of Ballinskelligs Bay.

Situated at Loher, almost midway between Waterville and Caherdaniel, the property was renovated and turned into a luxury holiday rental ten years ago. Beautifully traditional with timber ceiling beams, exposed stone walls and timber panelling it’s been fitted with an attractive modern kitchen and its interior walls have been painted a vibrant shade of blue.

Finishing touches included the addition of a sauna and a large decking area as well as a garden hot tub with scenic views.

Seeking offers of € 450,000, Elaine Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly says this is a gorgeous cottage. “We are getting international enquiries and have booked viewings with people who are interested in it as a holiday home as well as people looking for a permanent home.” Offering 968 sq ft of living space, the property is on a site of just over an acre.

The key attractions are the views – including those of the night skies (it’s in the Kerry Dark Sky Reserve). It’s close to beaches and several popular Ring of Kerry tourist attractions. It’s 6 km from Waterville and 7km from Caherdaniel.

VERDICT: This would be an amazingly scenic place to work from

Highfield West, Cork city €585,000 Size 199 sq m (2,140 sq ft) Bedrooms 7 Bathrooms 7 BER C 3

Highfield House on Highfield West off Cork’s College Road stands out because of its size, its detached status, and its age.

Situated amidst rows of terraced period properties, possibly Victorian or Edwardian, it’s a seven-bed detached house which was built, in a similar style to some of the nearby houses, just 31 years ago.

“It was originally built as a guest house after which it was owner-occupied and then used for student accommodation,’’ says Frank Walsh of O’Mahony Walsh auctioneers who is seeking offers of €585,000 for the spacious 2,140 sq ft property.

Offering accommodation on three floors the house has two living rooms, a kitchen and a sunroom and also has a laundry room, two bathrooms and seven bedrooms five of which are en suite.

According to Mr Walsh, this is a modern well taken-care-of property in a prime location. "Situated off College Road it’s adjacent to UCC and the Bons Secour Hospital while Munster Technology University, Cork University and Wilton Shopping Centre are all within easy reach,’’.

He says that although Highfield House is very well set up to be used for student accommodation is also attracting some attention from buyers looking to become homeowners in this sought after residential area.

“It’s located on a quiet street and has two parking spaces at the front in addition to an enclosed patio garden at the rear,’ he adds.

VERDICT: Unusually modern and spacious for its location.

Ballinacurra, Limerick city €420,000 Size 174 sq m (1,875 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D1

IT is, according to Orla Sheehan of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick, extremely rare to find a detached property at Ballinacurra in Limerick city with a third of an acre of gardens.

She says this one at 13 Gurteen Gardens is exceptional not only because of its extra-large garden but also because of its size (close to 1,900 sq ft) and its location, at the end of a quiet cul de sac in a mature residential area.

“It’s within a 20-minute walk from the city centre and an even shorter walk from the Crescent Shopping Centre,” she reveals, noting that it’s also within easy reach of Limerick University Hospital, Raheen Business Park, and local schools.

Accommodation includes a spacious living /dining space, a kitchen, a family room, and a small study as well as a large utility room and a shower room. The first floor has four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Although well cared for by the owners, who built it in 1970, the property will require updating. New owners may want to carry out an energy efficiency retrofit to improve on the D1 BER rating.

Guiding at €420,000, the property has large, well-maintained lawns at both front and rear.

Ms Sheehan believes the size of the site opens up a range of possibilities for a new owner and expects interest from relocating buyers from Dublin as well as local families trading up.

VERDICT: The large gardens make this quite a find.

Camagh, Co Longford €420,000 Size 266 sq m & 115 sq m (2,860 sq ft & 1,240 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 & 2 Bathrooms 5 & 1 BER C3

The perks of ownership of Commagh Manor at Camagh in Longford include having a private lake – large enough to fish in or go boating on.

New to the market with a guide of €420,000, this very significant offering includes a four-bed 2,800 sq ft house as well as an adjoining 1,200 sq ft property with a two-bed apartment and a ground floor area previously used as a gym.

All this, as well as six acres of gardens with outhouses and a glasshouse, leads auctioneer Johanna Murphy to believe that it would make perfect home for city buyers in search of a rural lifestyle.

“There’s space to work from home, for family living and for hobby farming and gardening.’’ Upgraded from an older property in the 1980s, it’s a Georgian style house that has some rooms with timber panelled walls at ground level.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen, a dining room, a sunroom and a guest WC in addition to four en suite bedrooms.

The second property has a first-floor apartment with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a sitting room and a large ground floor area that could be turned into an office or used for a home enterprise.

The house has a C3 BER rating and has been well maintained but would probably benefit from updating.

Commagh Manor is located 8 km from Drumlish village and around 20 km from Longford town.

VERDICT: With this amount of land and space and its own lake – it’s almost like a small private fiefdom