BEFORE you get too excited about the chance to buy this house, in this location, for this price, check the detail again: it’s for a site, and for the chance to build. But, it’s still going to be a strong seller.

The location is Downeen, Rosscarbery, just up the way from the road to the pier and facing the Warren Strand, but the huge plus is that full planning is granted only since June 2021 for a 2,220 sq ft uber-contemporary home, on a 0.72 acre site, and an additional bonus is the planning is ‘unrestricted’ — ie, anyone can buy and build here, not just locals.

Estate agent Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde predicts there’ll be local and wider-flung interest in this open-ended coastal opportunity within a walk of Rosscarbery.

Design is by highly regarded Conor Kinsella of O’Mahony Pike architects, who has a few noted West Cork designs sensitively established in the vicinity.

This was commissioned by a couple from Cork city, with a holiday base already in Ross: they’d had planned to downsize here full-time, but plans have changed.

The design includes a main bedroom with en suite, dressing room and separate snug, as well as a home office, living room and open kitchen/living/dining, plus pantry, utility and lofted section, with detailed landscaping plan.

VERDICT: A very thoughtful design, in a seaside setting, and just an hour from Cork city. Sure, get excited...