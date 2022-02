PRETTY much a blank canvas for its new owners is 14 Hunters Way, a four-bed semi-d in Cork’s suburban Douglas, built nearly 20 years ago.

The 1,324 sq ft house is in a cul-de-sac section of the O’Brien & O’Flynn scheme Maryborough Woods, and is being offered by agent Tirza Hourihan of Frank V Murphy & Co auctioneers, with a €395,000 AMV.

It’s being sold now that it’s unfurnished, and so really does present as your typical ‘blank canvas’, with most rooms recarpeted in pale grey, with plain tiled floors in the kitchen, bathrooms and hall, all easily set up for a burst of new, fresh personality and individual furnishings.

It has interlinked ground-floor reception rooms (one with open fireplace) with double doors between, and a further set of double doors from the back from open to a south-aspected, walled, and fenced rear garden.

Above, one of the four bedrooms is en suite, and externally there’s off-street parking and a small bit of grassed lawn, while the right-angled row of homes here in Hunters Way face a strip of green.

There’s about 20 houses only here, with a further dozen or so by the entrance in a section Hunters Vale, and the vast majority are four-bed semis with a handful of detacheds.

VERDICT: Ready to set up home and within the grasp of some first-time buyers.