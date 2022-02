WITH two dozen viewings booked in for its first week of showing, 20 Oakfield Drive in Glanmire is doing a good job of piquing interest.

“I’m inundated with calls,” says selling agent Gary O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy, “and to be honest, I’m not surprised. It’s a stunner, as good as I’ve seen in the area.”

The value-add is a rear extension built in the past decade, and an excellent attic conversion by the current owners four years ago, when they bought the 25-year-old 3-bed semi-d.

Both are solid jobs, and the stylish kitchen has a large Velux window and glazing all along the back wall, including patio doors to the rear, which is tiered, starting with a deck/BBQ area, and beyond, a raised flower bed, and up again to a Barna shed.

Downstairs living space includes the bright kitchen diner with glass-panelled door to a family room and double glass-panelled doors to a living room. Upstairs, the main bedroom is ensuite and the main bathroom has been expensively remodelled. A full staircase leads to the attic conversion.

Mr O’Donnell says the vendors are planning to upsize locally. Most of the viewings booked in to date relate to first-time buyers, as well as people looking to relocate.

VERDICT: Quality house, quality extension and attic conversion. Terrific first-time buy.