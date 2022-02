THE selling agent for this luxury, three-bed apartment 11, The Sherkin in Lancaster Gate, Cork City, says it’s one of the best apartments in the city - but, he knows it isn’t quite the very best.

The reason agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Coldwell Banker knows that is because he has recently enough sold an even better one, for an even €1 million, on a higher floor of this 2007-built scheme by O’Callaghan Properties on Cork’s Lancaster Quay, five minutes one way to the city centre on foot, five minutes the other to UCC and FitzGerald’s Park.

He got the magic €1m from a buyer with Munster roots for the slightly larger, more elevated and expensively decked out No 19 )it had three balconies), which had gone to market just as Covid-19 struck in March 2020.

His vendor, in that case, had traded up to No 19 (spending €200k on refitting its interiors, having bought it for €780,000) from this very same apartment, No 11, which he’d sold in 2018 for a recorded €640,000.

No 11 was bought then by an investor, and now it’s back for sale, guided this time at €695,000 by Mr O’Sullivan who says it’s top-quality throughout, with solid oak floors and granite kitchen worktops, excellent bathrooms (two with baths), and will appeal as equally to owner-occupiers as to investors.

It’s got just over 1,900 sq ft, is B2 rated with gas heating, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, balcony, and two basement car parking spaces, with lift access.

The long balcony overlooks the river, and there’s even a swimming pool in the overall Lancaster Gate/River Lee hotel complex, all built on the old Jurys Cork hotel site in the mid-2000s.

The selling agent has done a fly-through video for Youtube, showing it well from outside to inside, and says it has been rented in recent years, earning €2,600 per month and describes the management/service charges of €1,800 a year (inc refuse collection) as very reasonable.

VERDICT: Expecting overseas/returning Irish interest, as well as downsizers, Coldwell Banker’s Mr O’Sullivan says “it’s one of the finest apartments to be presented to the market in Cork in many years.”

Only, not quite the best…….