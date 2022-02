SPACE inside, and outside, are among the lures of this Lee Valley house sale —it’s perfectly pitched buyers seeking a comfortable, modern, large family home with a lofted garage, on an acre, within easy and direct reach of Cork’s western suburbs and major employers.

Set ‘on the right side of Macroom’, by the lakes of the Lee reservoir necklace near Lissarda, it’s yet in a position to benefit from traffic reliefs in that primed-for-ripening market town, once it gets bypassed from next year on the main N22 Cork-Kerry road.

“You’re just off the N22, and once you hit it, it’s a straight run to the city and beyond” says estate agent Patricia Stokes of her listing this week for Meenskeha House, Curragh, c. 1km off that route and predicting the property’s next owners will have jobs west of the city and love a sense space, close to community services.

She guides this 2,600 sq ft, four-bed, two en suite and above spec dormer home at €535,000, and notes that while it was built just over 20 years ago, it’s far fresher inside as a result of upgrades since it last changed hands in 2016.

She sold back then to her vendors of today, who since have three young children and while it was going to be the perfect, forever home (there’s a cute playroom with a big blackboard for the smallies) and has served them well, a work/life shift means relocation elsewhere in the county.

So, they are packing up, and what they are selling is a walk-in job for buyers, says Trish Stokes, noting the scope on the full, square acre, with now-mature beech boundaries and subdivisions, and the fact the house is adjacent to a generous-sized double garage with 500 sq ft at ground level and with lofted further space over the garage as a boon.

That garage has a power supply, water to hand, Velux overhead and stair access, plus twin roller shutter doors: it’s a hobbyist’s dream space.

Inside, there’s already a home office, playroom and 600 sq ft open plan kitchen/living/dining, with painted units in two colours and island, plus black Stanley stove in the living section for extra coziness, near a bay window.

There are two further reception rooms, utility and guest WC all at ground, plus entrance porch (the porch and room above are finished in stone externally). Above, two of the four bedrooms have en suites, two have dressing rooms/areas, and the main family bathroom has a bath and separate large shower enclosure.

The entire layout is very child and family-friendly, with a bright, south-aspected patio area to the back where the older children have learned the essential art of riding bikes and scooters, and low timber fences have been used to ‘corral’ the young ‘uns until they are old enough to make more use of the full, level acre and its abundant lawns.

But, the play set-up now looks likely to be enjoyed most by whoever surfaces to buy and possibly even be in situ by summer of this opening up year.

The auctioneer says since the vendors bought in 2016, this 2001-built dormer with its distinctive rooflines “has gone through a transformation. Bringing a modern twist, contemporary look and big, open-plan spaces they have created an instantly appealing home, where the space is felt everywhere from inside to out.”

VERDICT: Macroom’s bypass is going to put the Lee Valley on more and more people’s radars as well as bringing vital ‘breathing space’ to the mid-Cork town that has been choked with traffic. Buyers here will have the ease of commuter access to Cork city, and the charm of a reinvigorated town and community even closer to the west, as well as plenty of woods and waterside closer to hand.