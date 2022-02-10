Niche Glounthaune home is not your run-of-the-mill house build

G

Glounthaune, Cork €425,000 Size 128 sq m (1378 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

GIVEN the swathes of suburban housing estates that look like only one blueprint was ever used to build them, it’s nice to come across something a little bit different.

One such example is Dundanion Court on Blackrock Road, Cork city, an architecturally ground-breaking development, designed in the 1960s by Neil Hegarty, garnering him an RIAI Silver Medal.

Inspired by a similar modernist development in the US — Lafayette Park in Detroit — it continues to be of interest to students of architecture.

Dundanion Court Pic: Denis Scannell

There’s very little else visible in the city’s suburban schemes to match Dundanion’s architectural heft, but there are some developments where an effort was made to create something more distinctive.

Windsor Court on Windsor Hill, above Glounthaune village, is one example.

A development of just four detached homes built by Murphy Construction about a decade ago, the builder eschewed the usual choice of render/roughcast/pebbledash finish in favour of Liscannor stone and hardwood timber and he also went with different house styles in a courtyard-type development.

A Liscannor stone archway abuts No 2 and it’s near neighbour —- a bit like the lovely arched entry to a stable yard — and is wide enough for cars to drive through and park to the rear.

No 2 is for sale and its selling agent, Der O’Riordan of Barry Auctioneers says it’s very tastefully finished, from the granite worktops in the kitchen to the striking black-and-white tiled hallway.

A three-bed with a guide price of €425,000, it was originally the show house in the development which usually means a few extras.

Now on its second owner, the former sale price of €257,500 dates back to 2013.

Mr O’Riordan says it has been a family home and comes to market only because the vendors are animal lovers and are moving to a property set on four acres to indulge their passion.

The house is immaculate, Mr O’Riordan says, adding: “Literally, you could eat your dinner off the floor.”

No 2 benefitted from cosmetic upgrades over the years. The agent highlights the high spec finishes, such as the rainhead showers, the expensive column radiators, the solid oak floor in the living room.

The main downstairs living space is open plan, with a sunroom through an archway off the kitchen diner at one end, and the living room with contemporary wood burning stove off the other end.

The open flow creates a lovely light-filled space, enhanced by glazed doors off the kitchen diner and glazing right around the sunroom, where a curved ceiling gives added height.

Patio doors off the living room lead to a paved area to the front of the house, with a second patio to the rear. They face east and west, perfect for dining, morning and evening.

Upstairs is fine and bright too and the main bedroom — one of three — is very generous, with room for a couch at the foot of a double bed, as well as a decent ensuite.

Outside the garage is plumbed for water and waste and has an extra wide electric door.

The estate has been professionally landscaped and the area immediately around the house is easy to maintain in the absence of lawn, although Mr O’Riordan says there is a communal garden area.

He says the estate is “secure and safe” and has “beautiful views over the river”.

Windsor Court is just a five minute drive to a variety of amenities in Glounthaune and has easy access to the Dunkettle Interchange, where road network changes are currently bedding in as part of an ambitious overhaul. The well-stocked Fitzpatrick’s Shop is just 2.5 miles away.

VERDICT: Perfect for a young family or a couple downsizing.