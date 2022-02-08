What a €575,000 budget gets you in Dublin, Kerry, Waterford and West Cork

Every square foot in this two bed cottage at 14 Albert Court in Dublin 2 has been renovated with great care and attention to detail.

Now described by selling agents Mason Estates as a little gem — the Victorian property in our capital city has been thoroughly upgraded by current owners who bought it in 2021.

“It’s been decorated with taste and flair and has retained the charm and character of its era,” says auctioneer Marie Sherry explaining that the owners fitted double glazed windows and extra insulation to bring the energy rating up to a B3.

The €575,000 guide price for the 700 sq ft property is explained by its proximity to the city centre. “It’s located within a five minute walk from Grand Canal Dock Dart Station and is close to Ballsbridge and Baggot street – two of the city’s most fashionable and vibrant districts,” says Ms Sherry.

Accommodation includes a sitting room/kitchen with stylish grey kitchen units with marble worktops and quality appliances. The cottage also has a bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

To the rear there’s an attractive south-facing patio garden enclosed by timber panels which is accessed by concertina doors in the kitchen. In addition to bringing the BER up to a B3 the owners also installed an electric car charging port.

The Property Price Register shows No 14 Albert Court selling for €275,000 in March 2021.

VERDICT: Expected to appeal to IT professionals working in the city centre.

Ballygunnercastle, Co Waterford €575,000 Size 250 sq m (2,690 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

A RELOCATOR seeking to escape the confines of city living will find space to roam around in at this five-bed detached house at Ballygunnercastle in County Waterford.

In addition to having 2,690 sq ft of living space and a 380 sq ft detached garage converted into a study/ playroom, it also has over half an acre of lawned gardens with a sizable patio, a generous parking area, and an electric gated entrance.

The single-storey property was built in the 1980s and comprehensively renovated and extended in the 2000s by current owners, reveals Thomas Reid of DNG Reid & Coppinger who is seeking offers of €575,000.

Accommodation in the well-presented modern property includes two reception rooms, a study, and a sizable kitchen with traditional style kitchen cream units with granite worktops and five bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

Located 6 km outside Waterford city, it has been attracting interest from a wide range of city dwellers. “We have had viewers thinking about moving from Waterford and Dublin and have had an enquiry from Dubai,” says Mr Reid, adding that the majority have been couples with young families looking for spacious homes.

He believes that the spacious detached garage, now fitted out as a playroom/study, looks particularly attractive to buyers making plans to work from home but points out that a new owner has the option of turning it into an apartment for a teenager or a granny.

VERDICT: A modern home with oodles of space.

Callinafercy West, Kerry €337,500 Size 201 sq m (2,163 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

THERE’S a great deal more to Seascapes Cottage near Killorglin than you might imagine at first glance.

While it’s immediately obvious that the property at Callinafercy West has sea and mountain views, as well as old stonework, viewers will probably be quite surprised to discover that it’s a four bed property with over 2,100 sq ft of living space. Added extras for its €337,500 guide price include a quarter of an acre site and a little history - it used to belong to the cook at the big house nearby.

Current owners bought and extended it in the late 1990s, keeping the old stone work and features. “It’s been tastefully done and has kept its traditional character,” says Darragh Burns of Burns Auctioneers noting that the high-ceilinged kitchen is particularly attractive with timber beams, painted blue units and a stone fireplace and archway.

Unoccupied for years before the owners bought it, Seascapes Cottage now has two first-floor bedrooms including one with an en suite and a balcony with sea views. “ You can see out on to the Laune River and across to the Dingle Peninsula and Cromane Bay,’’ says Mr Burns.

During renovations the owners dry-lined the cottage walls and fitted double glazed teak windows. Mr Burns says a variety of buyers have been showing interest in making this their home including some from Cork and Dublin and a few returning emigrants.

It’s convenient to Tralee and Killarney and is close to services in Killorglin.

VERDICT: With its space, sea views and character, this could easily tempt a city buyer.

Glandart, West Cork €415,000 Size 225 sq m (2,422 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER B2

LIVING most admirably up to its name, Glen View at Glandart in West Cork offers views out across sloping West Cork hillsides, forests and green fields and, from its balcony at the rear, of Bantry Bay in the distance.

To go with the panoramic views, the stylish contemporary split level property also offers — 2,400 sq ft of living space as well as an acre of rugged gardens with its own pond and a detached garage Quoting a guide of €415,000, Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill says this is an exceptionally well-designed property with a range of stylish features including double-height vaulted ceilings, a high gloss kitchen and a glass balustraded balcony.

Providing excellent space for family living the property has a generous open plan area with a modern kitchen adjoining an extra-large dining space. There’s also a utility room, a sunroom, a bathroom and a study/ bedroom while upstairs there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Fitted with solar panels the property has a high B2 BER.

“The viewers so far have mostly been city people looking for a coastal home — they love the views, the light and the peacefulness,’’ she says adding that some of them have been hugely taken with the remoteness of the peaceful hillside location, 10 km from Bantry and a little over eight from Drimoleague.

For those wishing to work from home she says mobile broadband is available.

VERDICT: City dwellers are likely to be blown away by the views.