Starter Homes: A rustic dwelling in a private setting

THIS little house in the woods at Crossbarry near Innishannon is the perfect option for a buyer looking for something more rustic and interesting than a modern three-bed semi.

Come summer, it’s possible that Dove Cottage — a two-bed property on a half-acre wooded site — mightn’t even be visible through the trees that surround it. The owners, who bought and renovated the1920s-built cottage around 10 years ago, have camouflaged it by painting the exterior forest green.

Inside, they used timber beams and panelling and a brick fireplace to keep the old-world rustic feel. At the rear, they also put on an extension and a covered veranda to sit out and enjoy the garden.

Quoting a guide of €249,000, Damien Murray of Paddy Murray auctioneers says the property is full of charm and character: “It offers country living within a short drive from the city and the site makes it secluded and private.” The front door opens on to a very traditional sitting room with a brick fireplace, a stove and timber beams. There’s also a kitchen with some timber units and another sitting room in the back extension, which has a vaulted timber ceiling with a small mezzanine space.

Upstairs is a bathroom and two bedrooms including one used as a study.

The property will need updating and modernising and the low G BER will need to be improved.

Outside there are wooded areas and gardens with a veranda, a pergola and some picket fencing Located just a few minutes’ walk from Crossbarry, Dove Cottage is a 15-minute drive from Wilton.

VERDICT: Quaint and private property with lots of potential.

Connaught Ave, Cork City €295,000 Size 72 sq m (775 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D2

The mid-terrace property is need of modernisation, but just a stroll from UCC it’s likely to attract investors too, writes Trish Dromey IT’S the location — just a five-minute walk from UCC and a 10-minute one from Cork city centre — that’s set to attract viewers to No 3 Honan Mews on Connaught Avenue.

That’s according to Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan & Associates, who thinks that the three-bed mid-terrace property, which is new to the market with a guide of €295,000, might well be snapped up by a first-time buyer.

Dating from the late 1970s, it’s in a terrace of around 12 houses that overlook Connaught Park, a green amenity area with mature trees.

The 775 sq ft property shows all the signs of having been well-minded by an owner-occupier, but will require modernisation and updating. The single glazed timber windows will need to be replaced, while a new owner will probably want to put in a new bathroom and kitchen, and upgrade the D2 BER rating.

Accommodation includes an open-plan living/dining room, which has been decorated rather strikingly with red furnishings. There’s also a kitchen at the rear, while the first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms.

At the front of the terrace, the house has an allocated parking space and has a south-facing paved garden to the rear.

VERDICT: Although it’s near the college where student rentals are sought after, the convenience of the location will attract owner-occupiers as well as investors. Mr Coughlan says he already has many viewings with first-time buyers.

Lehenaghbeg, Co Cork €300,000

HOUSE hunters in search of a first home near Cork’s Wilton could be very happy with 17 Manor Road, Manor Farm, Lehenaghbeg.

Guiding at €300,000, the mid-terrace 2008-built property is described by selling agents Behan, Irwin & Gosling as being in show-house condition. “It’s a superbly maintained 980 sq ft home,” says auctioneer Mark Gosling.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen/diner, a guest WC, as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Price, condition and location (3km from Wilton) will attract strong first-time-buyer interest.

Carrigaline, Co Cork €260,000

AFFORDABLE properties in Carrigaline, such as this 2000-built, three-bed at 21 Heatherfield, are scarce.

Terry Hayes of Barry Auctioneers says it has been attracting a lot of interest. “It’s in good decorative order, is within a four-minute walk from the town centre and is situated in a quiet cul de sac overlooking a green.” The property has a sitting room, a kitchen/diner and a guest WC, as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: One of most affordable properties in Carrigaline so far this year.